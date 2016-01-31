15 super cool DIY hacks with binder clips that will make your life MUCH easier

The humble paper clip isn’t as humble and dated as you think. These creative uses of binder paper clips will blow your mind. Now you know what to do with all the office stationery lying around. (Source: Youtube Screenshot) The humble paper clip isn’t as humble and dated as you think. These creative uses of binder paper clips will blow your mind. Now you know what to do with all the office stationery lying around. (Source: Youtube Screenshot)

In a digitised world, one would expect paper clips — especially binder clips — to slowly fade into extinction without anyone realising it. After all, who uses paper clips any more?

They may not be needed for their traditional use any longer, however, paper clips can be adapted into cool gadget-friendly side-support tools when you weren’t looking, or rather snubbing the humble paper clip while sending an email. This video that has gone viral across social media platforms gives you a quick look at some really creative life hacks for binder clips.

Hacks for a mess of tangled wires, a holding case for your smartphone — they are all in there, plus additional ones you didn’t know you needed — including tiny annoyances and challenges of daily living that you’ve learnt to pretend don’t bother you any more:

1. Phone Stand

2. Organising Cable

3. Cellphone Stand Charger

4. Safe Razor Packing

5. Bind Cable and Charger

6. Securely Put Earphone

7. Cellphone Stand

8. Knitting

9. Put Cloth Irony

10. Cleaning Bar Management

11. Tight Seal Food Bags

12. Toothpaste Surrender

13. Watching Movie Phone Stand

14. Managing Money, Car keys & Cards

15. Pen Pencil Stand

Watch the video here.

