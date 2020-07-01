Watch: 10-year-old sets world record for solving 196 math problems in a minute

A video of Nadub Gill solving the math problems at a sonic speed has gone viral on social media and left many astonished. A video of Nadub Gill solving the math problems at a sonic speed has gone viral on social media and left many astonished.

While the lockdown has given many people the luxury of time to explore their hobbies, a 10-year-old boy in England managed to create a Guinness World Record by solving 196 math problems under a minute.

A video of Nadub Gill solving the math problems at the speed of light has gone viral on social media, leaving many astonished. Gill, who hails from Pakistan, attempted to break the record on online math table learning app ‘Times Tables Rock Stars’. The app had collaborated with Guinness World Records to find the highest scorer.

Gill scored 196 in 60 seconds, which is more than 3 per second. “Congratulations Nadub on being the fastest ever at TT Rock Stars!” read the caption of the video shared by the official page of the application.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 20,000 views, with many praising the boy for his skills.

Speaking to The Nottingham Post, the boy said, “I am very thrilled and excited to achieve this title. It is like a dream.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd