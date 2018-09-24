VIDEO: Police, passers-by use rug to save 10-month-old hanging on to power cables

The toddler climbed out of the window of his house and was hanging on to power cables outside it. (Source: CGTN) The toddler climbed out of the window of his house and was hanging on to power cables outside it. (Source: CGTN)

A baby, who crawled out of a window of his first-storey home was rescued by a policeman and passerby using a rug. The 10-month-old baby boy was spotted hanging onto a power line at southern China’s Guangdong Province. The toddler had climbed out of a window and was hanging on to the power cables outside it.

ALSO READ | Two Chinese men scale building to save 3-year-old hanging from balcony

The boy was spotted by a passerby, who then alerted the people around. The heart-stopping incident, which took place in Fenggang town, was captured on camera. In the 49-second-video, three people — a pedestrian, a delivery boy and a policeman — are seen standing next to the building holding a rug to catch the baby.

Watch the video here:

According to a Daily Mail report, the child sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police officials said that the parents were not minding the child ‘properly’ when the incident took place. Police officials said they had ‘educated’ the child’s parents and urged them to look after him.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App