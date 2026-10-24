‘Very tiring’: Bride walks 18 km in lehenga, appeals to Uttarakhand CM for road connectivity

A viral video shared online shows a bride wearing a heavy lehenga walking 18 km to Undava in Uttarakhand. The person filming the video remarks that while many brides now fly to their weddings by helicopter, this bride is making the journey on foot to reach her husband’s house.

The person recording the video asked her if she had any words for Uttarakhand Chief Minister Prakash Singh Dhami. In return, she remarked, “I just want to say that there should be proper accessibility of road connectivity.” She jokingly also said, “Brother, it has been very tiring walking like this (Bhai bohot thak gye paidal aake).”