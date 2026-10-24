‘Very tiring’: Bride walks 18 km in lehenga, appeals to Uttarakhand CM for road connectivity

A viral video shared online shows a bride wearing a heavy lehenga walking 18 km to Undava in Uttarakhand. The person filming the video remarks that while many brides now fly to their weddings by helicopter, this bride is making the journey on foot to reach her husband’s house.
The person recording the video asked her if she had any words for Uttarakhand Chief Minister Prakash Singh Dhami. In return, she remarked, “I just want to say that there should be proper accessibility of road connectivity.” She jokingly also said, “Brother, it has been very tiring walking like this (Bhai bohot thak gye paidal aake).”
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She was further asked how much time she took to walk in the lehenga, to which she responded, about “2 to 2.5 hours, even though we walked in descent.”
The video raised concerns about proper infrastructure in rural parts of Uttarakhand, with the cameraman wishing the bride well. Others in the video stressed the need for proper road access and public infrastructure. One woman remarked, “These days, there are roads at every place, but it’s not there in Undava.”
Social media users had mixed reactions, with some people not believing the bride actually walked for 18 kilometres. One user wrote, “18km? That’s more than the trek of Mata Vaishno Devi.” Another user commented, expressing concern for nature’s preservation: “A road is not possible everywhere; people need to understand geographical sensitivity.”