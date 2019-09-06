Off-duty pilot comes to rescue of delayed flight, hailed as a ‘legend’

An off-duty pilot, who was vacationing with his family ended up helping fly an aircraft from Manchester to Spain after the flight was delayed for several hours due to a “missing pilot”.

Michael Bradley, an off-duty easyJet pilot was among the stranded passengers who were on a flight from Manchester to Spain, when he found out that his flight was delayed because of the absence of a pilot.

Bradley, explaining that he had cleared the matter with the airline, and told the passengers about the unusual circumstances over the flight loudspeaker.

“I phoned up easyJet and said ’Hiya, I’m standing in the terminal doing nothing. I have got my licence with me… I have got my ID with me and I’d very much like to go on holiday and if you need a favour I’m standing here ready to go,” he announced.

He added that airline officials called him back in 38 seconds, giving him permission to fly the plane. He concluded the announcement saying “So if you’re alright for one of your pilots to look like this today, we’ll go to Alicante.”

One of the passengers recorded Bradley’s announcement and posted it on Facebook.

“It could only happen to me!! Get to the airport and our flight is delayed a couple of hours… then I happen to look at the original time and it changed to gate closing!! Had to leg it across the airport to get on the flight…Get to boarding and asked the guy at the desk what’s going on he said ‘ oh your pilots went missing but a guy that’s going on your flight is going to fly the plane’ REALLY CASUALLY!!!

Luckily the guy was actually a pilot!! probably would have been cancelled if it wasn’t for him! Legend,” she wrote in her post.

People praised the pilot’s actions and said he was a hero: