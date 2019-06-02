Toggle Menu
UFO spotted in China amid naval exercisehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/ufo-spotted-china-naval-exercise-unidentified-flying-object-5761366/

UFO spotted in China amid naval exercise

Amid the naval exercises, residents across several Chinese provinces took to social media claiming that they have spotted an UFO with a glowing fiery tail streak across the sky, the Global Times reported.

South China Sea, Russia, China, Russua-China Naval Exercise, Naval Exercise in South China sea, China-Russia relations, China news, South China sea news, international news, International relations news, foreign affairs news, South China sea war games, Latest news, world news
China conducted naval exercises in the Bohai Sea and Bohai Straits on Saturday and Sunday. (Representational Image)

Chinese social media is abuzz with netizens claiming to have spotted an unidentified flying object (UFO) across multiple provinces of China when the Navy was conducting military exercises, official media reported on Sunday.

China conducted naval exercises in the Bohai Sea and Bohai Straits on Saturday and Sunday.

Amid the naval exercises, residents across several Chinese provinces took to social media claiming that they have spotted an UFO with a glowing fiery tail streak across the sky, the Global Times reported.

Netizens posted photos and videos of the “UFO” on Sina Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media, claiming that they saw the glowing flying object in the sky at around 4:00 am on Sunday.

Advertising

The reports of the UFO sightings came from Shandong, Shanxi, Hebei and Henan provinces. Some netizens said it was not the first time they have spotted seeing such an object in the sky.

Some netizens speculated that the mysterious object could be related to the military exercises in the Bohai Sea, such as a submarine-launched ballistic missile test. No official explanation has been given so far, the report said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Cricket World Cup 2019: Fans dress up as sandpaper to mock Smith and Warner for ball-tampering scandal
2 Netizens struggle to find all 40 Indian ads hidden in this painting. Can you spot them?
3 Netizens are busy taking part in #VacuumChallenge and it’s quite scary