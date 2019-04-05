New consent condom won’t open unless two people unpack it

A condom promoting consent is the latest to enter the safe-sex market, with Tulipán, an Argentinian sex toy company, creating contraceptives that require four hands to open its packaging.

To unpack the condom, all four corners of the condom packaging are required to be pressed simultaneously, promoting an environment of consent and equal participation in decision making.

The container reads, “If it’s not a yes, it’s a no.”

Este pack es tan simple de abrir como entender que si no te dice que sí, es no. #PlacerConsentido pic.twitter.com/KHWyoFmg7L — Tulipán Argentina (@TulipanARG) April 3, 2019

The product will be released later this year. Until then, the company is handing them out to couples in bars as free samples. On social media, the product advertisement has garnered applause.

“Tulipán has always spoken of safe pleasure but for this campaign we understood that we had to talk about the most important thing in every sexual relationship — pleasure is possible only if you both give your consent,” the New York Post quoted Joaquin Campins of BBDO, the agency tasked with promoting the condoms, as saying.

The innovation comes after the #MeToo movement in which many prominent personalities were accused of sexual assault, and issues surrounding consent and toxic masculinity brought to the fore. Companies like Gillette also weighed in, with an ad campaign that addressed the issue.