‘True gentleman’: Pakistani model gets praise for helping fellow model with wardrobe malfunction

In the video, Awan can be seen bending down and trying to fix the shoe, while the rest of the models walked around them.

The pair went on to finish the rest of the walk, in style, while the audience cheered on.

A Pakistani model is being lauded on social media after he came to the rescue of a fellow female model who broke her shoe heel while she was ramp walking.

Watch the video here:

However, the shoe could not be fixed. Subsequently, Awan helped the model take off both her heels before the pair proceeded to finish the rest of the walk, in style, as she completed the walk barefoot.

The footage from the fashion week soon went viral, appreciating Awan for his act and calling him a “true gentleman”. Take a look at some more comments:

