Gurugram CEO urges office security guard to switch to better-paying job; video viral

Explaining why he wanted to switch, the guard said the current job no longer felt financially rewarding.

A conversation between a Gurgaon-based firm’s CEO and the security guard at his office has gone viral after the executive joked that he had “poached” his own employee by encouraging him to take up a better-paying role within the same business ecosystem.

Akash Gupta, founder and CEO of Zypp Electric, shared a video on social media with the caption, “Founder poaching his own employee,” showing him chatting with a security guard at his Gurugram office.

During the interaction, the guard revealed that he had joined Zypp around two months ago and currently earns nearly Rs 18,000 a month. When Gupta pointed out that delivery partners often make considerably more, the guard admitted the idea had already crossed his mind.