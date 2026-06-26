Gurugram CEO urges office security guard to switch to better-paying job; video viral

A conversation between a Gurgaon-based firm’s CEO and the security guard at his office has gone viral after the executive joked that he had “poached” his own employee by encouraging him to take up a better-paying role within the same business ecosystem.
Akash Gupta, founder and CEO of Zypp Electric, shared a video on social media with the caption, “Founder poaching his own employee,” showing him chatting with a security guard at his Gurugram office.
During the interaction, the guard revealed that he had joined Zypp around two months ago and currently earns nearly Rs 18,000 a month. When Gupta pointed out that delivery partners often make considerably more, the guard admitted the idea had already crossed his mind.
Explaining why he wanted to switch, the guard said the current job no longer felt financially rewarding. He told Gupta he was planning to buy a vehicle and work as a delivery partner instead, believing the earnings would be much higher.
“If I put in 12 hours there, I could earn Rs 1,500-1,600 a day,” he said, comparing it with the roughly Rs 600 he currently earns for working similar hours.
Gupta acknowledged that delivery partners can make around Rs 40,000-50,000 a month, while also reminding him that the work is far more physically demanding. Still, he encouraged the guard to explore the opportunity, saying there was no downside since both jobs were part of the company’s ecosystem.
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Reflecting on the exchange, Gupta wrote in the caption, “Oops, I poached my own employee in my business.” He added, “Sometimes all it takes is one conversation to open up a new possibility,” saying the employee’s response to learning about delivery earnings was driven not by disbelief but by curiosity.
Gupta ended the post by saying the conversation was a reminder that new opportunities often begin with a simple thought: “Maybe, I can do that too.”
The video soon sparked discussion online, with many users reacting not just to the interaction but also to what it says about India’s expanding gig economy.
“The way you said, ‘Either option works for us’,” one user commented.
Another wrote, ” If everyone starts driving cars, who will do the work they’re doing now? You need them too.”
Earlier this month, Gupta had gone viral after sharing a conversation with a cab driver about income, self-employment and the growing opportunities for gig workers in India’s changing economy.