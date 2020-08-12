District doctor on leave, Mizoram MLA helps woman deliver baby

The incident occurred on Monday when Thiamsanga, a doctor by profession who specialises in obstetrics and gynaecology, was on a visit to Champhai district

Setting an example of humanitarian service, Mizoram MLA ZR Thiamsanga, who was on a visit to his constituency in Champhai district to take stock of the earthquake-hit areas, performed an emergency surgery to help a woman deliver a baby when he was informed that no doctor was available to attend to her.

The incident occurred on Monday when Thiamsanga, a doctor by profession who specialises in obstetrics and gynaecology, was on a visit to Champhai district to assess the damages caused by a series of mild earthquakes in the area and oversee the Covid-19 situation. In the morning, the MLA was informed that a pregnant woman was in a critical situation.

“The lady was at the remote village of Ngur and was expecting her second child. She was in acute labour and her situation was critical as she was severely bleeding and her haemoglobin was extremely low,” Thiamsanga told the indianexpress.com.

As the gynaecologist at the district hospital was on leave due to health issues and the nearest hospital in Aizawl was almost 200 km away, Thiamsanga decided to attend to the medical emergency himself without wasting any time.

“I told them to reach the civil hospital in Champhai and performed the surgery at 9.30 in the morning. The surgery was a success and both mother and child are now safe,” he said.

However, this is not the first time the MLA has helped out a person in need of medical attention. Earlier, the doctor-turned-politician had arranged the transfer of a pregnant lady in labour.

“In Saiha District, a remote area in Mizoram, there was a lady in labour and the child was in a transverse position. So I knew the baby could not be delivered there. As they were very poor, I hired a vehicle for them after which they went to the Saiha hospital where the gynaecologist treated the lady and the baby was delivered,” he said.

Thiamsanga contested the 2018 election on a Mizo National Front (MNF) ticket and defeated sitting Congress MLA TT

Zothansanga.

