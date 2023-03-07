Zomato’s Holi tweet on ‘bhang delivery’ gets epic response from Delhi Police

The festival of Holi is around the corner and people are planning to celebrate with friends and family members. While Holi revelry is synonymous with smearing colours and eating sweets and delicacies, some also like to consume bhang, a cannabis-based edible, in various forms. In a cheeky tweet, food delivery platform Zomato alluded to the consumption of bhang on Holi, making the Delhi Police sit up and take notice.

Zomato posted on Twitter, “someone please tell shubham from gurgaon we don’t deliver bhaang ki goli. he has asked us 14 times.”

someone please tell shubham from gurgaon we don’t deliver bhaang ki goli. he has asked us 14 times 😭 — zomato (@zomato) March 7, 2023

In a fun banter with Zomato, Delhi Police responded promptly saying, “If anyone meets Shubham…. tell him not to drive if he consumes Bhaang.”

If anyone meets Shubham…. tell him not to drive if he consumes Bhaang. https://t.co/r94hxt5jeL — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 7, 2023

“The fact that Shubham is my roommate and he is from Gurgaon,” a user commented. “Maybe shubham is high on bhang that’s why asking for it,” joked another.

Many people order special meals at home while celebrating festivals and delivery agents work round the clock to bring cheer to such families. On December 31, 2022, a group of friends rang in the New Year with the Zomato delivery agent who had come to deliver their order at midnight.

A video showed the Zomato agent cutting a cake and sharing it with others. “We ordered food at last minute around 11:00 PM something in zomato and itreached around exact 12:00 AM so we celebrated new year with the zomato delivery partner. Unexpected happiness from Unexpected people,” said the caption of the video shared by Kishan Srivatsa.