Zomato grants child’s request, surprises him with gift; netizens appreciate gesture

The tweet garnered a lot of attention online and many found it adorable but what people didn't expect was that the company would actually send a toy to their young fan.

The food delivery app is winning hearts online with its sweet gesture.

Thanks to the promptness of food delivery apps, getting our favourite dishes at our doorstep has been a hassle-free experience. However, recently a child found out that one can get more than just food delivered to their home. What started as an innocent move by the child, turned into a heartwarming experience as the company paid heed and in reality granted him his wish!

After Mumbai resident Irshad Daftari placed an order with Zomato, his four-year-old son started to send out various requests — from balloons to cars through the app’s chat feature. Sharing a screenshot of the chat, the father of two wrote, “In other news, my 4-year-old son thinks that if he messages Zomato with his fav things, they might deliver them to him 😍❤️”

The elated dad posted a photo of his kid with a red toy car, adding that while his little son was excited about the gift, his eight-month-old daughter was happy with the wrapper. Zomato Care also responded to the tweet and wrote, “Making our Junior Super Foodie smile is what we aim for. ^SS #ZomaLove”

The sweet gesture comes in the wake of a controversy after a Madhya Pradesh man refused to accept food from a Muslim delivery person. Those miffed by the food app’s stance decided to boycott their services and give it one-star rating online. However, this sweet gesture won many hearts. Many parents also found it relatable and appreciated the move by Zomato.

