Zomato grants child’s request, surprises him with gift; netizens appreciate gesture

Thanks to the promptness of food delivery apps, getting our favourite dishes at our doorstep has been a hassle-free experience. However, recently a child found out that one can get more than just food delivered to their home. What started as an innocent move by the child, turned into a heartwarming experience as the company paid heed and in reality granted him his wish!

Advertising

After Mumbai resident Irshad Daftari placed an order with Zomato, his four-year-old son started to send out various requests — from balloons to cars through the app’s chat feature. Sharing a screenshot of the chat, the father of two wrote, “In other news, my 4-year-old son thinks that if he messages Zomato with his fav things, they might deliver them to him 😍❤️”

In other news, my 4 year old son thinks that if he messages Zomato with his fav things, they might deliver them to him 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/K5g65L0rlF — Irshad Daftari (@daftari) August 5, 2019

The tweet garnered a lot of attention online and many found it adorable but what people didn’t expect was that the company would actually send a toy to their young fan.

The elated dad posted a photo of his kid with a red toy car, adding that while his little son was excited about the gift, his eight-month-old daughter was happy with the wrapper. Zomato Care also responded to the tweet and wrote, “Making our Junior Super Foodie smile is what we aim for. ^SS #ZomaLove”

Making our Junior Super Foodie smile is what we aim for. ^SS#ZomaLove pic.twitter.com/w72v7bHlLP — Zomato Care (@zomatocare) August 6, 2019

The sweet gesture comes in the wake of a controversy after a Madhya Pradesh man refused to accept food from a Muslim delivery person. Those miffed by the food app’s stance decided to boycott their services and give it one-star rating online. However, this sweet gesture won many hearts. Many parents also found it relatable and appreciated the move by Zomato.

Best age … My son used to think we can go to an ATM and take cash whenever we needed 😀 — Neha (@IamNRGe) August 7, 2019

Hey @ZomatoIN I see you guys are doing so great how about giving me a job ? Everyone needs a santa in their lives, no? 🤷🏻‍♂️🙈 https://t.co/cqF6apLdIR — Rahul Kapoor (@TheBlueKapoor) August 6, 2019

He surely is ahead of his time! Best wishes. — Mayav Madon (@Mayav) August 6, 2019

Just ask, the universe delivers. He going good. — Monty (@mocharao15) August 6, 2019

So adorable!

(Also, how very smart of him to delink gifts from all the other stuff 🤪) — Capt Obvious (@DesolateCranium) August 6, 2019

Awwwwww. This is the purest thing on Twitter today @ZomatoIN — Vedashree Khambete-Sharma (@theotherveda) August 6, 2019