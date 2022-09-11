Zomato shareholder in Gurgaon orders biryani from Hyderabad, gets only salan; post viral

Food delivery app Zomato’s new inter-city feature, under which one can order food from famous restaurants located in different cities, has hardly failed to grab the attention of foodies. Named ‘Intercity Legends’, the feature was recently used by a Zomato shareholder in Gurgaon to order biryani from a restaurant in Hyderabad. However, the order fell through, prompting him to post about it on social media.

Prateek Kanwal, co-founder of Kautilya School of Public Policy, took to Twitter recently to share his grievance. The Gurgaon resident said he had ordered chicken biryani from Hotel Shadab in Hyderabad, but all he got was a small box of salan. Tagging Zomato’s founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal, Kanwal said, “…you owe me a Biryani in Gurgaon”.

“Ordered chicken biryani from Hotel Shadab using @zomato interstate legend service and all I got was a small box of salan. @deepigoyal this seemed like a great idea but my dinner plans are up in the air now. Now, you owe me a Biryani in Gurgaon!” he tweeted on September 3. “It’s a double loss for me. As a customer and as a shareholder @deepigoyal must figure out where is the failure in the process. Atleast, this won’t happen again,” he said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, Zomato’s customer service team tracked the biryani order and rectified the mistake. In addition to Kanwal’s original order, they also sent him an extra biryani from another restaurant.

“Credit where it’s due! Sushant from customer service and product head of @zomato interstate legends not only tracked my Biryani but also sent me an extra Biryani from @biryanibykilo! Issue has been resolved @deepigoyal! Atleast, as a shareholder I feel good about customer service,” Kanwal tweeted later that day.

Reacting to the post, many netizens bemoaned that they never got a refund or a complimentary order and pointed out that Kanwal got special treatment as he was a shareholder. “This happens many times with general customers like me. But Zomato never refunded complete money nor sent the another order like you got, may be becoz u are a shareholder. We only gets apologies and nothing else and some as a token of apology (Rs 50/-),” commented a Twitter user. “Just because you are a shareholder dear. You know the scenario, otherwise,” said another.