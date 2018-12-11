Zomato says it has ‘zero tolerance policy’ on food tampering after viral video shows delivery guy eating from parcel

In a video going viral, a food delivery person wearing a red t-shirt was seen on camera eating from parcelled boxes of food and placing them back in his carrier for delivery. The two-minute footage of Zomato delivery person’s actions invited a huge backlash for the food aggregator online. As the video showed the man purportedly eating some of the food ordered while in transit, resealing it and putting it back into the delivery bag — created a huge doubt in people’s mind wondering if this happens often.

Advertising

The footage was shared by multiple users online across social media platforms and people couldn’t stop roasting the company. Check out the video here:

What is this @Zomato I just placed an order, should I cancel it? pic.twitter.com/L6izWHajpO — Ankita (@Miss_Takken) December 10, 2018

As the backlash grew louder and stronger online, Zomato took cognizance of the matter and after an investigation confirmed that the concerned person in the video belonged to their service fleet and the incident took place in Madurai. In a statement released by the company, it described the incident as “highly unusual and a rare case” and said it takes “food tampering very seriously.”

“The person in the video happened to be a delivery partner on our fleet. We have spoken to him at length – and while we understand that this was a human error in judgement, we have taken him off our platform,” the statement further said.

We take food tampering very seriously. For more details: https://t.co/hBApiTzmcI — Zomato (@Zomato) December 10, 2018

Addressing the issue of faulty and easily breakable parcel boxes, the company added, “We take this very seriously and will soon introduce tamper-proof tapes, and other precautionary measures to ensure we add an extra layer of safeguard against such behaviour.”

Asking people to continue to “highlight the smallest of anomalies” to them, they underlined, “Zomato maintains a zero tolerance policy for tampering of food. This particular incident, while unfortunate, only makes our commitment to fleet training, scheduling and process even stronger.”