Zomato jokes about ChatGPT failing ‘What should I eat?’ test. Netizens respond with funny replies

ChatGPT, the chatbot created by San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company OpenAi, has been in the news for revolutionising the way it interacts with humans. The chatbot is able to answer all the questions that are generally asked, however, Zomato in a tweet joked about how ChatGPT failed the test of “What should I eat?”

People usually find it hard to decide what to order while eating out or ordering food at home. For some, it may even take hours to decide what they want to eat especially when in a group. Zomato, the food aggregator and delivery app, wrote, “BREAKING: ChatGPT has failed the ‘What should I eat?’ test.”

🚨 BREAKING: ChatGPT has failed the ‘What should I eat?’ test — zomato (@zomato) January 31, 2023

Zomato’s post prompted other companies to also use the same format to make a point about how their business cannot be replicated by ChatGPT.

“BREAKING: #ChatGPT has also failed the ‘What stock should I Invest in?’ test,” StockGro, a trading and investing app, replied.

🚨BREAKING: #ChatGPT has also failed the ‘What stock should I Invest in?’ test — StockGro (@stockgro) January 31, 2023

“BREAKING: ChatGPT has failed the’ Which is the best pic?’ test,” a user joked.

🚨 BREAKING: ChatGPT has failed the’ Which is the best pic?’ test pic.twitter.com/ALzs2MEE6Z — Abhishek Explorer (@travelflue) January 31, 2023

“Chat GPT replied “Ghar ka khaana khaao beta”,” replied another.

Waiting for @AnupamMittal to rply,

ChatGPT has failed the ‘Tu shaadi kab karega test?’ — Shreejon Biyani 🇮🇳 (@ShreejonBiyani) January 31, 2023

“Waiting for @AnupamMittal to rply, ChatGPT has failed the ‘Tu shaadi kab karega test?’” referring to the founder of Shaadi.com who appears as a judge on Shark Tank India.

ChatGPT was launched in January and since then has taken the internet by storm and already crossed more than a million users in only a week. The prototype dialogue-based AI chatbot is capable of understanding natural language and responding in natural language.