‘Zomato isn’t for everyone’: Former employee reveals the ‘honest truth’ about surviving Deepinder Goyal’s intense work culture

Ragini Das, who spent six years with Zomato’s sales and marketing teams, says the experience shaped the way she works and thinks even today.

By: Trends Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 7, 2026 05:20 PM IST
Ragini Das Zomato work cultureAccording to Das, Zomato is not designed to be a comfortable workplace, and that’s exactly what makes it transformative
Make us preferred source on Google

A former Zomato staffer has taken a trip down memory lane, sharing a heartfelt reflection on what her years at the food delivery giant meant to her career and personal growth. Ragini Das, who spent six years with Zomato’s sales and marketing teams, says the experience shaped the way she works and thinks even today. Currently with Google India, Das credits Zomato for teaching her speed, resilience, and the ability to think long-term, along with friendships she still cherishes.

Her post came in response to Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal’s recent message inviting former employees to consider returning to the company, noting how much the organisation has evolved and that “the door is not closed” for those who once worked there.

While Das looked back on her Zomato years with affection, she also struck a note of caution for anyone considering joining the company. According to her, Zomato is not designed to be a comfortable workplace, and that’s exactly what makes it transformative.

“Zomato isn’t for everyone. And that is the point,” she wrote on LinkedIn. Das made it clear that working at Zomato goes far beyond a routine nine-to-five role. Those looking for predictability or strict work hours may struggle to fit in.

“If you want to clock in and clock out, you won’t survive Zomato. It is intense. It’s fast. It’s demanding,” she wrote, adding that this very intensity is what pushes people to grow. One of the defining aspects of Zomato’s culture, according to Das, is the level of trust placed in employees from an early stage. “If you survive it, it changes you. The people who grew there gave it their all. In return? The company gave it right back – in trust, responsibility, and irrational belief in your potential,” she said.

Check out the post:

She illustrated this point with a personal anecdote, recalling how she was handed significant responsibility early in her career. At just 26, she said she was “trusted with a million-dollar budget to launch a new product.” Reflecting on that moment, she asked, “How many companies hand that kind of war chest to a 26-year-old?” Before answering it herself: “They trusted you before you were ready. And because they trusted you, you always figured it out.”

Das joined Zomato in 2013 as a sales and marketing manager and steadily rose through the ranks. By the time she left in 2019, she had become the first member of the Zomato Gold team in India. Looking back at her early days, she noted the contrast between where she started and where she ended up. At 22, she was pitching banner ads worth Rs 3,000. When she exited the company, she was closing deals worth Rs 60 lakh. “Between those two numbers is where the grit was built,” she wrote.

Story continues below this ad

Her post also reflected the enthusiasm that defined her time at the company. Work rarely felt like a burden. “Monday blues, wha? In 6 years, I think I had Monday blues maybe three times. When you are surrounded by the most passionate people in the room, the energy is infectious,” she said.

According to Das, her stint at Zomato sharpened her communication skills, strengthened her resilience, and gave her room to grow, both professionally and personally.

The post struck a chord online, drawing praise from several users in the comments. One person wrote, “Cultures like this aren’t for everyone and that’s exactly why they work. When intensity is matched with trust, it creates people who carry that mindset for life. Powerful reflection.” Another added, “The most valuable asset you carry out of a high-intensity culture isn’t just the title, but the irrational belief in your own potential.”

A third commenter shared a personal memory tied to Zomato’s early days, writing, “I remember that phase of the 3000 Rs Banners. My company Party Hard Drivers was practically one of the first paying banners on Zomato… Your journey since Ragini Das has been phenomenal and truly inspiring.”

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
E Sreedharan says the Centre is ready to move ahead with a Kerala high-speed rail corridor if the state government supports it. (File Photo)
‘Metro Man’ speaks out: ‘Centre silent on Kerala high-speed rail as LDF govt did RRTS stunt’
Arvind Kejriwal
The patient Mr Kejriwal: How AAP chief regrouped after losing Delhi, and what’s next
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: FWICE issues warning to producers of Manoj Bajpayee film, protestors burn effigies of actor
Nafisa Joseph, Kuljeet Randhawa and Malini Sharma
'Cursed' TV show led by 3 women was scarred by tragedy when 2 actresses died, third left showbiz forever
Cat opens door for owner
Locked out of his house, this man’s pet cat did something no one expected: Watch
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi u19 world cup bhojpuri dance
‘Punjabi nahi, Bhojpuri lagega’: 14-year-old hero Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns dressing room into a dance floor after U-19 World Cup win
IND vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score
India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Faheem
T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf holds nerve as Pakistan survive Netherlands scare by 3 Wickets in tournament opener
Lower tariff is good news, but with the US, beware of backsliding
Easing of tariffs is good news, but engagement with US now comes with statutory warning
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
coffee
The ultimate caffeine trail: Six Indian cities every coffee lover must visit
Nasa
Nasa approves iPhones for Spaceflight after years of tech restrictions
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score
T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf holds nerve as Pakistan survive Netherlands scare by 3 Wickets in tournament opener
Faheem
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
Nasa approves iPhones for Spaceflight after years of tech restrictions
Nasa
WhatsApp is getting an Instagram-inspired ‘Close Friends’ update
The newly spotted WhatsApp feature is similar to how Instagram's close friends list.
Don't drop everything just to do AI: Tech Matters’ CEO Jim Fruchterman warns nonprofits
Jim Fruchterman
The ultimate caffeine trail: Six Indian cities every coffee lover must visit
coffee
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Locked out of his house, this man’s pet cat did something no one expected: Watch
Cat opens door for owner
‘Punjabi nahi, Bhojpuri lagega’: 14-year-old hero Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns dressing room into a dance floor after U-19 World Cup win
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi u19 world cup bhojpuri dance
‘Weekends not more important than future’: Delhi professional’s LinkedIn post on work-life balance sparks backlash
Delhi professional’s LinkedIn post on working on weekends sparking debate on work-life balance
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pink-toned Google Doodle kicks off global cricket tournament in India
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Google Doodle
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement