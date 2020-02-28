After ‘happy rider’ goes viral, Zomato India makes him their profile picture on social media

Videos of the food delivery app rider went viral on social media earlier this week as people were delighted to his wide smile. Videos of the food delivery app rider went viral on social media earlier this week as people were delighted to his wide smile.

After ‘Zomato happy rider’ and ‘viral smile guy’ went viral, the man who featured in the video became the profile picture of food aggregator Zomato India’s Twitter and Instagram handles. In an acknowledgment of his newfound fame, all the display photos of the brand on social media were changed to that of the man.

The delivery person from Delhi, who was identified just as Sonu, was recently captured in a video by vlogger Delhi DC Rider. The video was then posted on TikTok, where he spoke about how much he earns and his working hours. But what really caught everyone’s attention was his smile, with even the vlogger asking him the secret behind it.

The video was viewed over 4.7 million times on the TikTok, and then spread on other social media platforms.

The vlogger then tracked down Sonu again and ‘Zomato rider’ became a trending hashtag on social media.

On Friday, the display picture of the company’s Instagram and Twitter handles were changed and the company said it is “now a happy rider fan account”.

this is now a happy rider fan account — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) February 28, 2020

On Instagram, the firm listed various reasons to smile and included the display picture as one.

His face has now become an inspiration for memes in India, and now features in many scenes from films and popular photos.

Many on social media also sought a raise for him.

