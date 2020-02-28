Follow Us:
Friday, February 28, 2020
Must Read

After ‘happy rider’ goes viral, Zomato India makes him their profile picture on social media

The video of a delivery person with the food aggregator went viral on social media. The photo of the man in the video is now the display picture of the company's social media handles.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 28, 2020 6:16:47 pm
zomato happy rider, zomato smile guy, zomato delivery guy smile, zomato rider memes, zomato india, zomato india funny social posts, indian express, viral news Videos of the food delivery app rider went viral on social media earlier this week as people were delighted to his wide smile.

After ‘Zomato happy rider’ and ‘viral smile guy’ went viral, the man who featured in the video became the profile picture of food aggregator Zomato India’s Twitter and Instagram handles. In an acknowledgment of his newfound fame, all the display photos of the brand on social media were changed to that of the man.

The delivery person from Delhi, who was identified just as Sonu, was recently captured in a video by vlogger Delhi DC Rider. The video was then posted on TikTok, where he spoke about how much he earns and his working hours. But what really caught everyone’s attention was his smile, with even the vlogger asking him the secret behind it.

The video was viewed over 4.7 million times on the TikTok, and then spread on other social media platforms.

The vlogger then tracked down Sonu again and ‘Zomato rider’ became a trending hashtag on social media.

On Friday, the display picture of the company’s Instagram and Twitter handles were changed and the company said it is “now a happy rider fan account”.

On Instagram, the firm listed various reasons to smile and included the display picture as one.

View this post on Instagram

aap convince ho gaye ki main aur bolun 🤗

A post shared by Zomato India (@zomatoin) on

His face has now become an inspiration for memes in India, and now features in many scenes from films and popular photos.

Many on social media also sought a raise for him.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 28: Latest News

Advertisement