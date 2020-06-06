Zomato includes ‘human contact’ under lockdown cravings after customer’s feedback, leaves netizens in splits

The feature has been added on the company’s app recently. (Source: Zomato) The feature has been added on the company’s app recently. (Source: Zomato)

The Service industry thrives on customer feedback. So, when one user had a quirky suggestion for Zomato recently amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the company fulfilled it within a few days and triggered a laughing riot online.

As the popular food aggregator listed a few ‘lockdown cravings’ for those not wanting to cook, one user’s suggestion to include ‘human contact’ in the option’s panel was obliged with gusto.

Twitter user Surbhi Bagga recently tagged the company in a candid tweet as she edited out one of the photos on the app to suggest people are mostly craving and missing ‘real interaction’ with others. Flaunting their witty side, Zomato replied to the tweet and asked her to “check the app again.”

check the app again 👀 https://t.co/fm5Thuct6w — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) June 5, 2020

Yes, now for anyone accessing the company’s app they would find an option called ‘Human Contact’ based on the woman’s idea.

However, Zomato utilised people’s interest in the best possible way. Once the customers click on the newly-included option, they would receive an important advice: “Wait, hold on we miss hugs too! Please maintain social distancing for a little longer,” read the message which showed a man and woman sharing coffee from a distance, while donning masks.

The CEO of the company later thanked her for the idea.

Thank you for the idea. :-) — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) June 5, 2020

It wasn’t just Bagga who was impressed, others too thought it was hilarious but also praised the company for not forgetting the importance of social distancing.

The food delivery services have been delivering food from restaurants informing customers about the hygiene and safety measures, not just about the eatery but also the delivery personnel. The companies have also been delivering essential food supplies since India went under lockdown since late March to contain the coronavirus from spreading.

