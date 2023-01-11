Zomato has a hilarious response to Amitabh Bachchan getting his tweet numbers mixed up again

If you follow Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter, then you must be aware of his diligence in marking every tweet with a number. The legendary actor has also been mocked for his peculiar habit of keeping a tweet count and if he gets it wrong, he often posts clarifications.

Something similar happened on January 8 when Bachchan said he made a “horrible error” and got the tweet numbers wrong. “T 4515 – A HORRIBLE ERROR ! all my T numbers have gone wrong right from the last right one T 4514 ..( this is correct ) .. everything after is wrong ..T 5424,5425,5426,4527, 5428, 5429, 5430 .. all wrong ..they should be T4515,4516,4517,4518,4519 4520,4521 APOLGIES !!” he tweeted.

As expected, the tweet received many funny responses with users poking fun at his expense. Food aggregator and delivery app Zomato also took a dig at Bachchan’s tweet as it posted, “T 4515 – A HORRIBLE ERROR ! all my Tweets saying chai is the best have gone wrong they should say momos APOLGIES !!”

One user wrote that his biggest mistake still was not accepting Shah Rukh Khan when he got married to Kajol in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

“Okay sir, but a mistake again. You have used T 4515 for this tweet and T 4516 for your next tweet. What happens to 7 tweets from T 4514 that you didn’t count? This tweet should be T 4522 and the next should be T 4523,” another user wrote.

“Sir this is wrong. It cannot be T4515 but should be T4522. Please correct ASAP. Please also issue T4522.1 correcting spelling of APOLGIES,” another netizen posted.

“Sir, no one is getting numbers right these days. You are not alone,” said yet another.