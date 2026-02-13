Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘WhatsApp me’

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal has revealed that his recent call-out to former employees has drawn an unexpectedly huge response.
On Wednesday, Goyal shared on X that more than 8,000 emails have landed in the inbox he created for the outreach. Around 4,000 of them came from people who had previously worked with the company, now known as Eternal internally, while the rest were from individuals who had never been part of the organisation but are keen to join.
“A quick update on back@eternal.com. Over the last week, we received over 8,000 emails. About 4,000 from people who have been part of the Eternal journey at some point. Rest from people who haven’t worked here but want to. Thank you so much for this. I didn’t expect this at all,” he wrote.
Goyal said the messages weren’t just job requests. Many were deeply personal, filled with memories, reflections and detailed accounts from different phases of the company’s journey. Calling them “full of emotions and honesty,” he admitted that reviewing them hasn’t been easy.
“Eternal is in its late teens right now. The only person who can truly read these emails and know who to respond to is me. And it is not humanly possible for me to read through 8,000 emails, and pick and choose the right ones to respond to, quickly,” he said, adding that every email is being read, even if responses may take time.
For those hoping for a faster reply, he offered a more direct route: “If you worked with me directly, and you wrote in, and you are waiting for a reply, here is what will work quickly: find my number and WhatsApp me. Looking forward to reconnect.”
The internet quickly reacted to his post, with many praising the openness. One user commented, “This kind of transparency is rare. Respect for acknowledging the volume, the emotions behind those emails, and still committing to read every one. Takes real ownership and empathy.”
Another wrote, “That kind of response says a lot about the culture you built. People don’t return where they weren’t valued.” A third added, “While systems and teams are everywhere, a founder taking the time to personally listen to their people is what true leadership looks like. Immense respect for this authenticity and connection!”
The update comes days after Goyal publicly invited former employees to consider coming back. In an earlier post, he made it clear that “the door is not closed” for those who once worked at Zomato.
“If you used to work at Zomato, whether you chose to move on, or I was the one who asked you to leave, this is for you,” he had written, acknowledging that the company may not always have offered the right environment or leadership at every stage.
He ended that appeal on a candid note: “If you haven’t reached out because you think the door is closed, or because you think I’m holding onto the past, I’m not. I want you back.”
