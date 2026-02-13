Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘WhatsApp me’

Deepinder Goyal shared on X that more than 8,000 emails have landed in the inbox he created for the outreach. Around 4,000 came from people who had previously worked with the company.

By: Trends Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 01:18 PM IST
Deepinder Goyal ZomatoGoyal said the messages weren’t just job requests, they were deeply personal, filled with memories, reflections and detailed accounts from different phases of the company’s journey
Make us preferred source on Google

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal has revealed that his recent call-out to former employees has drawn an unexpectedly huge response.

On Wednesday, Goyal shared on X that more than 8,000 emails have landed in the inbox he created for the outreach. Around 4,000 of them came from people who had previously worked with the company, now known as Eternal internally, while the rest were from individuals who had never been part of the organisation but are keen to join.

“A quick update on back@eternal.com. Over the last week, we received over 8,000 emails. About 4,000 from people who have been part of the Eternal journey at some point. Rest from people who haven’t worked here but want to. Thank you so much for this. I didn’t expect this at all,” he wrote.

Goyal said the messages weren’t just job requests. Many were deeply personal, filled with memories, reflections and detailed accounts from different phases of the company’s journey. Calling them “full of emotions and honesty,” he admitted that reviewing them hasn’t been easy.

“Eternal is in its late teens right now. The only person who can truly read these emails and know who to respond to is me. And it is not humanly possible for me to read through 8,000 emails, and pick and choose the right ones to respond to, quickly,” he said, adding that every email is being read, even if responses may take time.

For those hoping for a faster reply, he offered a more direct route: “If you worked with me directly, and you wrote in, and you are waiting for a reply, here is what will work quickly: find my number and WhatsApp me. Looking forward to reconnect.”

Check out the post:

 

The internet quickly reacted to his post, with many praising the openness. One user commented, “This kind of transparency is rare. Respect for acknowledging the volume, the emotions behind those emails, and still committing to read every one. Takes real ownership and empathy.”

Story continues below this ad

Another wrote, “That kind of response says a lot about the culture you built. People don’t return where they weren’t valued.” A third added, “While systems and teams are everywhere, a founder taking the time to personally listen to their people is what true leadership looks like. Immense respect for this authenticity and connection!”

The update comes days after Goyal publicly invited former employees to consider coming back. In an earlier post, he made it clear that “the door is not closed” for those who once worked at Zomato.

“If you used to work at Zomato, whether you chose to move on, or I was the one who asked you to leave, this is for you,” he had written, acknowledging that the company may not always have offered the right environment or leadership at every stage.

He ended that appeal on a candid note: “If you haven’t reached out because you think the door is closed, or because you think I’m holding onto the past, I’m not. I want you back.”

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
m k stalin
Rs 5,000 before sunrise: Stalin makes early morning move to rewrite Tamil Nadu’s election script
Epstein files fallout: Priyanka demands Puri’s resignation
Epstein files fallout: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demands Hardeep Puri’s resignation
Farhan Akhtar's return to direction is stalled after Ranveer Singh walks out of Don 3.
Farhan Akhtar's never-ending road of return to direction: Jee Le Zaraa delays, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh quitting Don 3
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav's lawyer claims Rs 2.5 crore paid in cheque bounce case; Govind Namdev says Bollywood doesn't support in 'tough times'
Shanghai road collapse
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
The inscription cited in the research on Tamil in Egypt.
How Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit names ended up on the walls of Egyptian Pharaohs’ tombs
rasgulla, GI tags, what are GI tags, Indian sweets with GI tags
What’s in a name? From rasgulla to champagne, why authenticity matters
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
Advertisement
Must Read
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google Photos may finally fix its most annoying sharing hurdle with a new ‘Copy’ button
The feature works similar to the system-wide copy and paste buttons on Android.
Big-screen foldables may grab 65% market share in 2026, flip phones to decline
With Apple's entry in the segment, large-screen foldables may get a huge boost.
What’s in a name? From rasgulla to champagne, why authenticity matters
rasgulla, GI tags, what are GI tags, Indian sweets with GI tags
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
Shanghai road collapse
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old rice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood
70-year-old woman runs tiny ‘rice hotel’ in Howrah
Bihar Police aspirant abducted and drugged in latest ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ shocker
He was assaulted, administered intoxicants, and taken to a temple in Morwa
Malaysian entrepreneur bought AI.com domain for Rs 300 in 1993, sells it for Rs 634 crore: ‘Greatest ROI in history’
malaysian man sells AI dot com domain
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement