Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘WhatsApp me’

Goyal said the messages weren’t just job requests, they were deeply personal, filled with memories, reflections and detailed accounts from different phases of the company’s journey

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal has revealed that his recent call-out to former employees has drawn an unexpectedly huge response.

On Wednesday, Goyal shared on X that more than 8,000 emails have landed in the inbox he created for the outreach. Around 4,000 of them came from people who had previously worked with the company, now known as Eternal internally, while the rest were from individuals who had never been part of the organisation but are keen to join.

“A quick update on back@eternal.com. Over the last week, we received over 8,000 emails. About 4,000 from people who have been part of the Eternal journey at some point. Rest from people who haven’t worked here but want to. Thank you so much for this. I didn’t expect this at all,” he wrote.