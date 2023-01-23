Zomato user flags food delivery scam, CEO Deepinder Goyal says ‘aware of this’

Almost everyone is fond of ordering food online and with the mushrooming of food aggregators and delivery apps, it has become easy to get one’s favourite delicacies at home. However, a man recently ordered food from Zomato and what the delivery agent told him left him shocked.

Vinay Sati, who is an entrepreneur according to his LinkedIn profile, said he had ordered burgers from Burger King restaurant and made an online payment. When the delivery agent came to deliver the order some 30-40 minutes later, Sati claimed he told him not to make the payment online next time. When Sati asked for the reason, the delivery agent told him that he could order food worth Rs 700-800 and could pay him just Rs 200. He said he would show Zomato that he didn’t take the food but will also give him the order.

“Aap bas mujhe 200rs , 300rs de dena or 1000rs ke khane ke maje lena (You just pay me 200-300 rupees and enjoy food worth 1,000 rupees),” he wrote. Sati also tagged Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal in the post who also replied.

“Deepinder Goyal ji, now don’t say that you don’t even know that this is happening? And if even after knowing all this, you are not able to solve it So what are your #IIM guys doing? #shocking !,” he said in his post on LinkedIn. “After all this I had two options First of all, I would have enjoyed this offer. Or else would have exposed this scandal,” he added as a note.

“Aware of this. Working to plug the loopholes,” Goyal replied.

“This loophole is not in startup but indian mindset, few days back I scheduled few test online, when representatives arrived at my doorstep to collect the samples he told me to save his number and to call him directly so he can get me a better deal. This happens because we all part of this to save some money we promote this, I can bet lots of people who are commenting must have cancelled the ride and paid directly to driver on his insist to save some money,” commented a user.

“We all know that deliveries made by Zomato are made at inflated costs and then are added the delivery charges. The poorly paid guy is merely skimming off the froth we pay to Zomato. Zomato need to answer how come a food product becomes upto 40 percent more expensive and delivery charges added to the actual menu card rate,” another person wrote.