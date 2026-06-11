‘Biryani is dinner, not consent’: Zomato responds to fake ‘notification’ linked to Pranit More row

The viral post referenced a remark made by Himanshu Jangra during an appearance on Pranit More’s show (Photo: @zomato/X)

Zomato has dismissed a viral photo that appeared to show the company making light of a sensitive controversy involving Pranit More’s comedy show. The food delivery platform clarified that the photo was fake.

The confusion began after a screenshot designed to resemble an official Zomato app notification went viral. The post referenced a remark made by Himanshu Jangra during an appearance on Pranit More’s YouTube show and included the line, “Biryani bhej du…? 370 ki hai siff.”

Sharing a statement graphic, Zomato wrote, “An important clarification,” adding that “Biryani is dinner, not consent. The screenshot of the distasteful notification you may have seen with our name is fake. We did not write or send it.”