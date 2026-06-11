‘Biryani is dinner, not consent’: Zomato responds to fake ‘notification’ linked to Pranit More row

Zomato has dismissed a viral photo that appeared to show the company making light of a sensitive controversy involving Pranit More’s comedy show. The food delivery platform clarified that the photo was fake.
The confusion began after a screenshot designed to resemble an official Zomato app notification went viral. The post referenced a remark made by Himanshu Jangra during an appearance on Pranit More’s YouTube show and included the line, “Biryani bhej du…? 370 ki hai siff.”
Sharing a statement graphic, Zomato wrote, “An important clarification,” adding that “Biryani is dinner, not consent. The screenshot of the distasteful notification you may have seen with our name is fake. We did not write or send it.”
See here:
An important clarification. pic.twitter.com/ZLx0uzvWjY
— zomato (@zomato) June 10, 2026
Himanshu Jangra from Gurgaon received massive backlash after speaking about a date experience on More’s show. On the show, he said he had paid Rs 370 for a plate of biryani and suggested that covering the expense entitled him to a “return” on that investment.
The comments sparked strong criticism, with users condemning the implication that spending money during a date created expectations of intimacy or consent.
After the incident, Vivek Vishwakarma, founder of Starvik Design, announced that Jangra had been sacked from the company. “I have received hundreds of messages, emails, calls regarding one of our employees, Himanshu Jangra. Like many of you, I came across the clips that have been circulating online,” he said.
He added, “Let me be very clear, the statements shown in those clips are offensive. They are not something I agree with. They are not something our company stands for, and they certainly should not be influencing young minds.”
Addressing the company’s decision, Vishwakarma said, “What happened outside the workplace has now affected the workplace, and I have a responsibility towards the company, our team, our clients, and the environment we create here.”
“That is why we have decided to part ways with him,” he added.