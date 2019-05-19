Toggle Menu
Viral video: Differently-abled man delivering food in a hand-pulled tricycle is inspiring all online

"We take immense pride in our delivery partners as they are the ones who connect our users with great food — regardless of all obstacles," the company wrote on Twitter as the video went viral.

The video of the man from Rajasthan got everyone talking online and now many are urging the company to give him an electric scooter.

Food delivery executives zipping through traffic isn’t an uncommon sight in metros these days. However, a video of a Zomato delivery man has gone viral online, with many hailing him for inspiring them to work harder in lief. The Zomata employee was identified as “Ramu”, a differently-abled man who uses a hand-powered tricycle to deliver food.

The food delivery service was also lauded for giving Raju an opportunity to earn a respectful living.

The company too retweeted the video as it went viral and called him a “superhero”.

As the video went viral, many are requesting the company and other automobile manufacturers to provide him with an electric scooter that might help him to serve better. Others also suggested crowd-funding a vehicle for the inspiring man.

