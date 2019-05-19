Viral video: Differently-abled man delivering food in a hand-pulled tricycle is inspiring all online

Food delivery executives zipping through traffic isn’t an uncommon sight in metros these days. However, a video of a Zomato delivery man has gone viral online, with many hailing him for inspiring them to work harder in lief. The Zomata employee was identified as “Ramu”, a differently-abled man who uses a hand-powered tricycle to deliver food.

#Zomato you keep rocking , you made my day , this man is the inspiration for all who thinks there’s life is screwed , please make this man famous pic.twitter.com/DTLZKzCFoi — Honey Goyal (@tfortitto) May 17, 2019

The food delivery service was also lauded for giving Raju an opportunity to earn a respectful living.

We need more companies to step forward and empower . ♥️ good going @ZomatoIN https://t.co/URNV39AEUa — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 18, 2019

And we often complain of hardships in life ! Advertising This self confident man deserves a 21 gun salute for eking out his living honourably by the sweat of his brow.

A very empowering gesture from @Zomato to employ a specially abled person for service delivery @ZomatoIN #LifeLessons 😊 pic.twitter.com/TH1WaoQTZd — RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) May 18, 2019

Where there is a will, there is a way!!

Hats off to this man 🙌🙌 https://t.co/Kb10dwq7GM — Himanshu Singh (@himanshu_1999) May 19, 2019

Called dedication. Salute you my unknown friend https://t.co/ZUQ7EkJls0 — Varun Hindustani (@dtsf_i) May 19, 2019

:) retweeting because this video made me feel how much people hit harder to achieve something 🤗😊 https://t.co/m6eApXKOG1 — Armaan Pathan (@armaancrockroax) May 19, 2019

We take many things for granted. This is a lesson that must never be forgotten. https://t.co/Zw5tQKxFxA — Kenneth Uday Raj (@KennethUdayRaj) May 18, 2019

So inspiring…absolute grit & passion for life 👏 https://t.co/NxrgeqsuZz — Aadish (@_Aadish) May 18, 2019

The company too retweeted the video as it went viral and called him a “superhero”.

Hey there! Thank you so much for sharing this with us. We take immense pride in our delivery partners as they are the ones who connect our users with great food — regardless of all obstacles :) pic.twitter.com/lArJIrE0nE — Zomato Care (@zomatocare) May 17, 2019

As the video went viral, many are requesting the company and other automobile manufacturers to provide him with an electric scooter that might help him to serve better. Others also suggested crowd-funding a vehicle for the inspiring man.

@ZomatoIN … @Zomato@zomatocare

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻💐💐 Kindly help him more by providing him with battery operated special tricycle for easy commutation .. for his positive attitude to lead the life. https://t.co/4evstaEz3d — யாரோ இவன் !!! (@yaro_evan) May 19, 2019

This man is inspiration… I hope something can be done for this warrior @anandmahindra https://t.co/lgll2el7Zr — HUSAIN (@SHusain28) May 18, 2019

Bhai .. pls start a crowd fund initiative so that we can get him a scooter … — Aravind (@AravndKr) May 18, 2019