Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Zomato delivery executive bitten by German Shepherd inside lift in Navi Mumbai

This is the latest among several similar instances of people being bitten dogs that have been caught on camera and sparked a debate online.

Zomato delivery executive, German Shepherd dog, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Twitter, dog bite, delivery boy gets bitten, dog, viral, trendingThe Zomato delivery executive was bit by a German Shepherd dog inside a lift of a residential building in Navi Mumbai.

There have been many instances of dog bites in residential societies and high-rise buildings recently that have been caught on camera and caused outrage. Another such video has surfaced online which shows a pet German Shepherd biting a Zomato delivery executive in Navi Mumbai’s Panvel.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the delivery executive alone inside a lift. As the door of the lift opens, a man along with a German Shepherd is seen waiting to get inside. The delivery executive tries to cautiously move to one side to step out of the lift. However, the dog suddenly leaps at the man and bites him on his crotch. The man is seen bleeding profusely from his crotch after the incident in another video.

The video may be disturbing and the viewer’s discretion is advised.

While the incident reportedly happened on August 29, the video has surfaced now. The victim, identified as Narendra Periyar by a news portal, is reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital and the dog’s owner is bearing the medical expenses.

The frequent incidents of pet dogs biting people inside elevators have sparked a debate on social media. A few days ago, a nine-year-old boy was bitten by a Beagle that was being held by a woman inside a lift. The Ghaziabad police booked the owner of the Beagle.

Before that, a man was bitten by a German Shepherd inside a lift in Noida’s Sector 75. The video of the incident showed the man standing in a corner of the lift but as the dog’s owner tries to exit, the animal pounces on the man who falls inside the elevator.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 11:32:53 am
