Anonymous man sends food for CJP protesters, tells Zomato rider: ‘Give to anyone inside’

As the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest in Delhi gathers momentum, many who cannot be there in person are finding their own ways to support those on the ground. One such gesture has caught the internet’s attention after a video shared by The Indian Express Hindi showed a Zomato delivery partner arriving at the protest venue with food meant for hungry demonstrators.
In the viral clip, the reporter asks the delivery partner who had placed the order. He replies, “Asif bhai ne bheja hai, bola hai kissi ko bhi dedo jo andar hai (Asif bhai sent it and told me to give it to anyone inside).” When asked what the order contains, he says, “Pizza hai (It’s pizza).”
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The video has racked up more than a million views, with social media users praising the anonymous donor and applauding the act of kindness.
“Thank you Asif bhai,” one user commented.
“That’s the unity of Youngster they can create or destroys any country,” another wrote.
“Jis Bhai n bhi order kia hai salute you bhai, apna yogdan dene k liye (Salute to the brother who placed the order. Thank you for making your contribution),” read another comment.
“Request to everyone send some food n water to janter manter, help these people,” another user wrote.
“Jo nhi pahuch paye h vo aise help kr skte h…mai khud kr rhi hu sbko Krna chahiye (Those who couldn’t reach the protest can help in this way… I am doing it myself, everyone should do the same),” wrote another.
This is not the only instance of food being sent to the protest site. Several other videos circulating online show people placing bulk orders through food delivery apps so that those participating in the march have something to eat.
Earlier, another viral video featured a Rapido rider expressing his support for the movement. He said he had helped several people reach the protest venue and had even refused rides from those who opposed the CJP protest.