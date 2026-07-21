Anonymous man sends food for CJP protesters, tells Zomato rider: ‘Give to anyone inside’

The video has racked up more than a million views, with social media users praising the anonymous donor

As the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest in Delhi gathers momentum, many who cannot be there in person are finding their own ways to support those on the ground. One such gesture has caught the internet’s attention after a video shared by The Indian Express Hindi showed a Zomato delivery partner arriving at the protest venue with food meant for hungry demonstrators.

In the viral clip, the reporter asks the delivery partner who had placed the order. He replies, “Asif bhai ne bheja hai, bola hai kissi ko bhi dedo jo andar hai (Asif bhai sent it and told me to give it to anyone inside).” When asked what the order contains, he says, “Pizza hai (It’s pizza).”