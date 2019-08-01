Zomato delivery row: Desi users explain difference between halal and jhatka meat with funny examples

The controversy over a customer cancelling order on Zomato because of the delivery person’s religion has sparked a serious debate about the halal and jhatka meat online. As the brand faced some criticism as to why they use halal, Jain and kosher tag after claiming ‘food has no religion’, the company decided to clear the air saying it’s something added by the restaurant and not the aggregator. As the debate escalated, many on social media wondered what’s the difference between halal and jhatka meat.

One Twitter user posted his query online amid the row, which left netizens divided with most lauding the company for saying no to hate, while others threatened to uninstall their app.

What is the difference between Halaal and Jhatka? — The BBC (@BabaBakChod) August 1, 2019

In both halal and kosher ways of killing an animal for food consumption, a small prayer is said before the killing of the animal.

In the halal form of slaughter, animals are killed through a cut to the jugular vein, carotid artery and windpipe and waited till the blood is drained out completely from the carcass. While in jhatka, the animal is killed instantaneously, such as by a single stroke of a sword or axe to sever the head.

While this serious explanation might be a little hard to comprehend for some, people found hilarious examples to explain the difference between both forms of slaughter widely practised around the globe. Listing various examples, desi Twitterati concluded how in both forms death is the final outcome – one is instant while other is prolonged.

Sample these:

Job is halaal

Credits and monthly bills are jhatka 😂😂 https://t.co/aK16yoH83u — 💮Kaleidoscope💮 (@SharmaB_) August 1, 2019

Halal is working on weekends without extra pay Jhatka is getting fired without notice — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 1, 2019

India defeated Pakistan in last wc is halaal Advertising NZ defeated India in semis is Jhatka. https://t.co/zjSWMy7KUf — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) August 1, 2019

Jhatka: if she is cheating on you and you don’t know it.

Halaal: If she is cheating on you and you know it. https://t.co/z0M6Wecsjz — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) August 1, 2019

Halaal : Dheere Dheere se Meri Zindagi se Jaana types Jhatka : Race Sanson ki Race dhadkan ki Types. https://t.co/9f0Xcs9LCQ — चचा झोपड़ी वाले 🙈🙉🙊 (@s_oxymoronic) August 1, 2019

Halal means slow mutual separation and Jhatka means directly dumped

😜 — TheWhiteWalker (@Tauseef12356591) August 1, 2019

Halaal: After 20 movie and 10 dinner dates, girl says “we are good as friends”. Jhatka: After 20 movie and 10 dinner dates, girl blocks your number. — Amitava Adhikary (@amitavaadhikary) August 1, 2019

Dhoni’s retirement will be Halal,ABD was Jhatka. https://t.co/3xPEtbZLwr — Udit (@udit_buch) August 1, 2019

Meanwhile, the person who triggered the row has disappeared from Twitter and Jabalpur Police has decided to serve a notice under Section 106/117 of CrPC, a provision that will require him to sign a bond to keep peace.