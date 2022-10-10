scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal wears red t-shirt and delivers orders once a quarter, shares Naukri founder

Deepinder Goyal has been doing so for three years and no one has recognised him thus far, Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani shared on Twitter.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, the founder of job portal Naukri.com and co-founder of Ashoka University, recently revealed on Twitter that Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal and other senior managers of the food aggregator company deliver orders themselves at least once in three months.

He said they also wear the company’s red t-shirt that is worn by the delivery executives while delivering the orders and have been doing so for the past three years.

Bikhchandani shared that he met Goyal and the Zomato team recently where he learnt about the same. He said Deepinder told him that no one has recognised him thus far.
“Just met @deepigoyal and the @zomato team. Delighted to learn that all senior managers including Deepinder don a red Zomato tee, get onto a motorcycle and spend a day delivering orders themselves at least once a quarter. Deepinder tells me that thus far nobody has recognised him,” Bikhchandani tweeted a few days ago. “This practice has been going on for the last three years,” he said in another tweet.

See the post below:

“Amazon execs have been doing exactly this for decades,so nothing original,but good practice nevertheless,” commented a Twitter user. “Do the execs sign up for the same pay and benefits (for the day) as the delivery partners? That’s the complete test of the system. THE WORKER IS ALSO A CUSTOMER. But as a gig contractor, s/he is barely even a human resource,” asked another person.
“With due respect, this is nothing new sir. In almost all industries, the senior management go to the market to know the pulse. Let it be consumption space or pharma space, this has been a regular practice for many yrs now,” wrote a third.

“Wow, that’s amazing! We don’t get to see many CEO’s doing an employee’s job! A role model indeed!!” read another tweet.

Earlier this year, Uber India’s CEO and South Asia president Prabhjeet Singh drove a cab for a day and dropped off many passengers as a part of his primary research. Many people recognised him and shared their experiences on LinkedIn.

