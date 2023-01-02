scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal turns delivery agent for a day on New Year’s Eve. Here’s what went down

Goyal in a tweet informed that the orders delivered by his company on 31 December were more than the sum of all orders delivered on the same days in the first three years of their existence.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal turns delivery agent for a day on New Year’s Eve, Zomato founder, Deepinder Goyal, New Year celebrations, home delivery, food delivery apps, viral, trending, Twitter, Indian ExpressZomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared how he delivered four orders on New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Eve was celebrated with gusto by people as they partied till late into the night to ring in the New Year. For many revellers, New Year’s Eve celebrations were about ordering food and partying at home. It was a hectic day for food delivery apps such as Zomato and its founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal also doubled up as a delivery agent for the day.

Taking to Twitter on December 31, Goyal informed how he was going to deliver a couple of orders on his own. “Going to deliver a couple of orders on my own right now. Should be back in an hour or so,” he wrote on the micro-blogging website. Afterwards, he shared a photo of himself donning the red jacket worn by delivery agents as he went to his company’s office to deliver his first order. “My first delivery brought me back to the zomato office. Lolwut!” he tweeted.

Goyal then shared how he delivered four orders and one of them was to an elderly couple who were celebrating New Year’s Eve with their grandchildren. “Back in office. Delivered 4 orders; one of them to an elderly couple celebrating NYE with their grandchildren,” he said.

In another tweet, Goyal informed that the orders delivered by his company today were more than the sum of all orders delivered in the first three years of their existence.

“Fun fact: orders delivered today >> sum of all orders delivered in the first 3 years of our food delivery service,” he said.

Finally calling it a day, he wrote, “What a day it has been – finally calling it a night! Happy New Year, everyone. A big thanks to our customers, restaurant partners, delivery partners and the team for
making 2022 wholesome.”

Goyal also changed his Twitter bio and wrote “delivery boy” for Zomato and Blinkit.

“Hey, it’s Nice. If you deliver atleast an order every work day before starting your actual work in 2023, that will be so Great. Delivery is vital to Zomato’s business model, you might get more ideas in improving the efficiency if you do so,” a user commented. Another wrote, “salue Deepinder! with such passion and dedication you will certainly take Zomato to the next level; let me rush in time to buy the stock before it slips out of my hands! wish Zomato has more executives like you.”

“It’s publicity stunt, work on field continuously for a week, you will come to know pain of delivery executives. Delivering 2 orders does not make any sense,” a third said.

