Zoho won’t expand work-from-home policy, says Sridhar Vembu: ‘Collaboration happens more fluidly face to face’

The comments come days after Vembu had suggested that Zoho was reconsidering its work-from-home policy following Modi’s appeal to conserve fuel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently encouraged companies to allow employees to work from home amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia and mounting pressure on global supply chains, sparking a conversation about remote work.

Now, Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu has announced that the company will not broaden its work-from-home policy after internal discussions concluded that in-person collaboration is more effective for research and development teams.

In an X post, Vembu wrote, “Ultimately, after a lot of people inside weighed in on my X post, we decided not to expand WFH because the productivity of face to face problem solving is much higher in R&D. I have experienced this in my own development team – issues take longer to resolve when you are not meeting the people involved in solving the problem.”