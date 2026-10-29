Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu warns AI could let one person do the work of 10

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu warned that artificial intelligence (AI) could allow a single person to perform work that would traditionally require 10 employees, highlighting the shift in the way computer-based jobs are performed.
In an X post, Vembu wrote, “Any job performed on the computer has this risk now: one smart person using AI can perform the work of 10 people.”
“The risk is getting ever more real,” he added.
AI-driven productivity
However, Vembu cautioned against interpreting this as a prediction that 90 per cent of people working on computers would lose their jobs.
“Industries that previously could not afford to hire software engineers or digital marketers could afford them now, for example,” Vembu explained.
He said AI-driven productivity gains could create opportunities in industries that previously could not afford to hire professionals such as software engineers and digital marketers.
He added that the changes brought about by AI would mean a broader “rebalancing across the economy.”
“The only thing we can do is to accept that it is coming and be prepared for it,” Vembu wrote.
See the post here:
Any job performed on the computer has this risk now: one smart person using AI can perform the work of 10 people.
The risk is getting ever more real.
This does not mean 90% of people working on a computer will have no work at all.
Industries that previously could not afford to hire software engineers or digitial marketers could afford them now, for example.
What it does mean is a rebalancing across the economy and that is painful when we go through it.
The only thing we can do is to accept that it is coming and be prepared for it.
— Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) October 29, 2026
Amid the ongoing debate around the increasing use of AI in almost every industry, the post quickly gained momentum and prompted numerous reactions. “We are entering an era of prosperity if rightly used. But whether it happens is a big question. India should have its own AI..not one but many,” a user wrote.
“What you said is true, but it will take a lot of time for them to climb down their egoistic ladders. But it will happen once their EMI starts blinking in their account with notifications,” another user commented. “There is too much unnecessary fear mongering…. the number of small and micro enterprises is gonna shoot up… Bigger enterprises will rip apart into many smaller enterprises and more people are going to start their own business,” a third user reacted.
Recently, Vembu announced that his company will not be giving salary hikes to employees this year. In a post, the former CEO of Zoho explained that the AI systems triggered a surge in server prices, which, along with the geopolitical situation, has impacted the overall business costs of the company.