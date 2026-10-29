Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu warns AI could let one person do the work of 10

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu warned that artificial intelligence (AI) could allow a single person to perform work that would traditionally require 10 employees, highlighting the shift in the way computer-based jobs are performed.

In an X post, Vembu wrote, “Any job performed on the computer has this risk now: one smart person using AI can perform the work of 10 people.”

“The risk is getting ever more real,” he added.

AI-driven productivity

However, Vembu cautioned against interpreting this as a prediction that 90 per cent of people working on computers would lose their jobs.

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“Industries that previously could not afford to hire software engineers or digital marketers could afford them now, for example,” Vembu explained.