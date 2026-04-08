Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu urges reverse migration to villages, says ‘time to go back’

Sridhar Vembu, co-founder of Zoho, has caught the internet’s attention with his new post, encouraging people to consider returning to their native villages in Tamil Nadu. Emphasising the vast untapped talent and potential in rural areas, Vembu said villages could become centres of innovation and economic growth if they are provided with proper infrastructure and the right opportunities.

Vembu’s remarks came in response to a discussion about small towns such as Papanasam, Neduntheru, and Ayyampettai, where a decline in local populations has left ancient temples without caretakers. This situation has emerged following decades of migration to major urban hubs such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

He noted that villages in the Thanjavur district have experienced a significant drain of talent over the past 40 years, adding that many homes and temples now stand abandoned across the region.

“It is time to go back,” he wrote. Vembu also highlighted ongoing efforts to support rural development. He informed that Zoho has already established offices in rural Tamil Nadu, including a campus near Kumbakonam.

“We are doing our part – we have an office, and we are building a campus near Kumbakonam. We are also funding Yali Aerospace, a drone startup in Tanjavur town. A lot more has to happen,” he added.

See the post here:

In the last 40 years, villages in Tanjavur district have lost a lot of talent, with abandoned houses and temples in so many places. It is time to go back. We are doing our part – we have an office and we are building a campus near Kumbakonam. We are also funding Yali Aerospace, a… https://t.co/67NG7M9rwF — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) April 6, 2026

The post has since gone viral, drawing a range of reactions. “People on retirement should return to their villages. Let our native village become our retirement community. We can make a healthy contribution to our native places by helping in education, healthcare, hygiene, temple management, etc. This should be a movement for all communities,” a user wrote.

“Rural to Urban migration is going up only. The quality of life definition, expectations, and needs have changed. Unfortunately, unless something else drastically changes, reverse migration or even stopping is extremely difficult if not impossible,” another user commented.

A third user chimed in, saying, “Respect to the initiative, but: migration was a necessity for survival, not a choice. Will ur ecosystem support everyone, or just a few with specific skills? We can’t just ask people to return without addressing their unique economic realities. It’s about more than just offices.”