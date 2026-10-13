‘Make in India yesterday, pray for us today’: Sridhar Vembu faces backlash over hike freeze

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu‘s announcement that employees will not receive their usual salary hikes this year has sparked a debate on X, with users questioning his earlier appeal to Indians working in the US to return home and help build the country.

In a post on X on Tuesday, October 13, Vembu, 58, said that Zoho had not hired new employees in 18 months, offering a bleak picture of the software jobs market amid the AI boom.

Vembu’s remarks drew attention to an earlier post in which he urged Indians working in the US to consider returning home, pointing to their contribution to America’s technological growth and the uncertainty faced by those working there on visas.

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“Indians have made a major contribution to America’s technological prowess. Yet, a big part of America no longer wants us. Indians who are on a visa in the US face the painful prospect of uprooting the life you have built with hard work. Let this be the birth pains of a bold new future. Come back, let’s build India,” he wrote in a post on October 9.

Indians have made a major contribution to America’s technological prowess. Yet, a big part of America no longer wants us. Indians who are on a visa in the US face the painful prospect of uprooting the life you have built with hard work. Let this be the birth pains of a bold new future. Come back, let’s build India 🙏 — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) October 9, 2026

Some users questioned what returning professionals could expect from India’s technology sector if companies were struggling to expand their workforces.

“You’d recently tweeted, “Come back to India”. If the software industry is creating fewer jobs, and even Zoho is struggling to protect existing employment, what concrete opportunities will returning Indian professionals have?” one user asked.

Another user said the company’s hiring situation and uncertainty over possible layoffs made the appeal less reassuring.

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“Sir, you are now saying you have not increased employee count in 18 months and you are not so sure whether there would be layoffs or not. Your call to overseas Indians to return to India is not very reassuring given these updates,” the comment read.

“Wasn’t this guy calling H1B holders back to India, where 8 crore youth are unemployed and now today he is saying wIlL wOrK hARd To AvOiD LaYoFfs,” wrote another individual.

“”Lol, day before yesterday you were saying make in India and today you are crying pray for us. India will face hard times. Everyone should be ready,” another person adds.

‘Believe in your employees’: Users offer suggestions

Not everyone focused on the contradiction between Vembu’s two posts. Some users urged the Zoho founder to involve employees in finding solutions to the company’s challenges, arguing that those directly affected could help identify a way forward.

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“Believe in your employees. Ask them for a way out. Since their own survival is at stake, surely they’ll come out with a better solution than experts outside. It’s not just AI, the overall geopolitical situation is worse now. We can sail through these difficult times. Best wishes,” another user commented.

In his post on Tuesday, Vembu acknowledged the possibility of a difficult period ahead for the industry, saying, “We will work hard to avoid mass layoffs but the outlook for software jobs in general is grim.”

The business outlook for software is uncertain and AI has raised costs dramatically with a) massive 4-fold increase in server prices which we need for data centers b) AI usage increasing rapidly, leading to much higher expenses, which we are trying to control. On top of that is the challenging geopolitical backdrop. We have cut down on our marketing budget. We have also told our employees that we cannot have our usual pay increase this year. I have apolgized for not being able to avoid this. We will work hard to avoid mass layoffs but the outlook for software jobs in general is grim. We have not been growing our employee count for 18 months now. Most of our employees understand the situation. I am thankful to them. We are in the middle of reinventing ourselves. The next 3-5 years will decide how our reinvention has worked. Please pray for us 🙏 — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) October 12, 2026

Vembu, meanwhile, said Zoho was working to reinvent itself and that the next three to five years would be crucial for the company. He also thanked employees for understanding the situation, writing, “Most of our employees understand the situation. I am thankful to them.”