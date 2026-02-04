Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu reveals ‘uncomfortable’ reason why Indians dominate global tech leadership, sparks debate

In Vembu's view, long-term organisational loyalty, not extreme academic or social pressure, is a key reason behind the trend

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu recently stirred a lively debate online after weighing in on why professionals of Indian origin so often end up in leadership roles at major global tech companies.

He was responding to a comment by entrepreneur Jasveer Singh, who had argued that Indians aren’t “naturally smart” but are shaped by India’s intense competition and “perform or perish” mindset. According to Singh, growing up in such a high-pressure environment trains people to succeed once they move to developed countries with better systems and resources.

Vembu pushed back on that idea, offering a different explanation altogether. In his view, long-term organisational loyalty, not extreme academic or social pressure, is a key reason behind this trend. “Indian employees are some of the most loyal to their organizations and American corporations get to experience this over time,” he wrote.