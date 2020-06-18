A parody of Marathi song ‘Zingaat’ about nepotism in Bollywood is a social media hit again

Much as it blames the industry, it was calls out audience’s loyal fandom for all star kids. (Salil Jamdar/ YouTube) Much as it blames the industry, it was calls out audience’s loyal fandom for all star kids. (Salil Jamdar/ YouTube)

The tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput has brought back the debate over nepotism in Bollywood. Now, a parody of the Marathi song Zingat from the film Sairat is being widely shared on social media after its criticism of the existing systems in the Hindi film industry.

The spoof video made by YouTube artist Salil Jamdar criticises the entertainment industry only caring about the children of stars. The video starts with a person auditioning for roles but being told that there’s no audition for role of lead actor.

Sharing the video after Rajput’s death, Jamdar wrote: “No one will talk about the projects snatched away from you to make way for those with better ‘connections’. After all, everyone wants to be a part of Bollywood & sucking up to the stars & their kids is the only way in right?”

Although the video is old and was originally in 2018 during the remake of Sairat in Hindi titled Dhadak. However, the video is being shared on social media again and has over 1.6 million views.

