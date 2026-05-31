‘Boomer boss?’ Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath gets hilariously schooled on Gen Z slang by employee

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath recently had a playful conversation with a Gen Z employee, leaving the internet in splits. The video captures a casual chat that soon turns into a hilarious vocabulary test.
The video was shared by Gowri Bhat Gandotra, who works at Rainmatter. In the video, she quizzes Kamath on several popular Gen Z slang terms commonly used across social media platforms.
The exchange starts with a discussion about age. Gowri asks Kamath whether he belongs to the millennial generation. He responds, “I’m 46.” She then playfully labels him a “boomer boss”. However, she quickly corrected herself and called him “Gen X.”
The conversation then shifts to internet slang. Gowri asks, “What is the meaning of rizz? Like this person’s got a lot of rizz.” Kamath admits, “I don’t know. What is it?” She explains that the term refers to “Charisma.”
The next phrase proves equally challenging. Gowri asks, “What is a simp?” Kamath guesses, “I think it’s a slang word for simple.” Gowri laughs and corrects him, saying, “You should keep with the times….it’s when like, a guy simps over a girl.” The slang term is generally used to describe someone who gives excessive attention, admiration, or devotion to another person, often in the hope of receiving romantic interest in return.
Gowri then introduces the phrase “clock it,” accompanied by a hand gesture. The two attempt to demonstrate it together, but Kamath appears uncertain about its meaning. The expression is commonly used on social media to indicate that someone has noticed an important detail or made a particularly accurate observation.
When Gowri asks him about the meaning of “slay,” he answers correctly. The term is often used to praise someone for performing exceptionally well or looking particularly impressive. Acknowledging his effort, Gowri tells him, “You got 1 out of 4 so not bad.”
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The video has since gone viral, drawing a wave of reactions. “46? What the coconut! We wanna know his skin care routine,” a user wrote. “In my opinion, every gen had some stupid things, but the newer generations are making stupid things more and more normal,” another user commented.
“There is always a calming aura about him. It is so nice to see him in videos. Pleaseeeeee make him do it more often,” a third user reacted.