‘Boomer boss?’ Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath gets hilariously schooled on Gen Z slang by employee

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath recently had a playful conversation with a Gen Z employee, leaving the internet in splits. The video captures a casual chat that soon turns into a hilarious vocabulary test.

The video was shared by Gowri Bhat Gandotra, who works at Rainmatter. In the video, she quizzes Kamath on several popular Gen Z slang terms commonly used across social media platforms.

The exchange starts with a discussion about age. Gowri asks Kamath whether he belongs to the millennial generation. He responds, “I’m 46.” She then playfully labels him a “boomer boss”. However, she quickly corrected herself and called him “Gen X.”