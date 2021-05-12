scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
This CEO’s post about ending work chats post 6 pm impresses netizens

Taking to Twitter, Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, a Bengaluru-based financial services company said that his organisation has decided to officially put an end to work-related charts after 6 pm every day.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 12, 2021 4:54:02 pm
As people struggle to balance working from home and their domestic life, a CEO’s post on ending work chats post 6 pm has resonated with many. Taking to Twitter, Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, a Bengaluru-based financial services company, said that his organisation has decided to officially put an end to work-related chats after 6 pm every day and throughout the entire day on holidays.

“At Zerodha, we have just killed all work-related chats post 6 pm & holidays. Also trying to get as many conversations to be asynchronous, moving them from chat to our internal instance of @discourse. Curious to see if this helps reduce the feeling of burnt out & brain fried,” Kamath said in a tweet.

“Apparently, multitasking hurts performance and may even damage the brain. Being part of multiple discussions on different topics in different chat groups simultaneously (multitasking) has gone up exponentially post WFH,” Kamath added, in a follow-up tweet.

With work shifting to home during the pandemic, many employers have acknowledged that the longer work hours are taking a huge toll on employees’ mental health and productivity.

Check it out here:

Since being posted on May 6, the post has collected over 38,000 likes. Many who came across the move received it with much enthusiasm. Take a look at what netizens had to say about it:

