This CEO’s post about ending work chats post 6 pm impresses netizens

As people struggle to balance working from home and their domestic life, a CEO’s post on ending work chats post 6 pm has resonated with many. Taking to Twitter, Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, a Bengaluru-based financial services company, said that his organisation has decided to officially put an end to work-related chats after 6 pm every day and throughout the entire day on holidays.

“At Zerodha, we have just killed all work-related chats post 6 pm & holidays. Also trying to get as many conversations to be asynchronous, moving them from chat to our internal instance of @discourse. Curious to see if this helps reduce the feeling of burnt out & brain fried,” Kamath said in a tweet.

“Apparently, multitasking hurts performance and may even damage the brain. Being part of multiple discussions on different topics in different chat groups simultaneously (multitasking) has gone up exponentially post WFH,” Kamath added, in a follow-up tweet.

With work shifting to home during the pandemic, many employers have acknowledged that the longer work hours are taking a huge toll on employees’ mental health and productivity.

At Zerodha, we have just killed all work-related chats post 6 pm & holidays. Also trying to get as many conversations to be asynchronous, moving them from chat to our internal instance of @discourse. Curious to see if this helps reduce the feeling of burnt out & brain fried. 1/2 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) May 6, 2021

Being part of multiple discussions on different topics in different chat groups simultaneously (Multitasking) has gone up exponentially post WFH.https://t.co/iZxIjg7qsR 2/2 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) May 6, 2021

Much needed. Curious to see the outcome. — Praveen Moghili (@praveenmoghili) May 6, 2021

The making of Heroes — Vikas Seth (@Sethvikas) May 7, 2021

That’s a great initiative towards achieving work life balance as well as better work performance. — Pratheeksha Kamath (@pratheeksha1802) May 7, 2021

That’s a great initiative to separate work and home life but ensure your team works during the working hours. — MichaelJoseph (@MichaelJ191272) May 6, 2021

So all work will be delegated by 5.59 pm or via email — Dhiren Azaad 🇮🇳 (@CallmeDhir) May 7, 2021

Fantastic move. — paritoshsharma (@paritoshsharma) May 7, 2021

Nithin, you guys are setting the standard for reinventing workspaces for a (hopefully imminent) post-covid world. Keep up the good work, hope more companies in India follow suit! — Useful Idiot (@Useful_idjit) May 6, 2021

Honestly, @zerodhaonline is the only Indian company implementing corporate aspects widely researched and documented in the west.

Trust, this brand will create more value for its stakeholders than any other thing in this whole wide world 👏👏👏 — Siddharth (@TakshSid) May 6, 2021

Excellent Initiative.. Way to lead.. — Kshitij Khanna (@khannakshitij) May 6, 2021

Man seeing so many good things at Zerodha.. I just want to work for you now😭 — Jane Doe (@Grumpyyhoe) May 6, 2021

You are awesome sir ..one of my role model🙏 — CA Deepak L (@DeepakJainl) May 6, 2021