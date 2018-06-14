Zero teaser: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Eid Ka Chaand’ starring Salman Khan is here and so are the MEMES

Zero teaser ft. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan: We decided to make hay (memes) while the sun shines. Zero teaser ft. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan: We decided to make hay (memes) while the sun shines.

For all the fans who have been waiting with bated breath to watch Shah Rukh Khan’s brand new avatar in Anand L Rai’s Zero, the makers released a small teaser on the occasion of Eid. King Khan took to Twitter to share the teaser and the surprise package had none other than Salman Khan starring in it. The “Eid ka meetha” has the crowd cheering, while both the stars display a crackling ‘bromance’ on screen. We, meanwhile, decided to make hay while the sun shines. How? By taking screen-grabs and turning them into relatable Internet content, more commonly known as memes.

Just in case you are dazzled and haven’t watched the Eid teaser yet, watch it here!

Yeh lo..yeh lo @aanandlrai ki taraf se…Iss baar Eid Ka Meetha bahut Tez hai. To everyone from me and the whole team of Zero…Eid Mubarak. Love u all & hope u like it. #ZeroCelebratesEid https://t.co/fgynMfTjTX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 14 June 2018

Have something funnier in mind? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

