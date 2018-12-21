Zero review: Twitterati have mixed feelings about this SRK, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif film

The much-awaited SRK-starrer Zero finally hit the screens on Friday just in time for Christmas even as Netizens took to social media to express their views about the film. The Aanand L Rai movie, which brought back the superhit trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, however, garnered a mixed response. While the film received some raving reviews from some sections of media, other critics were disappointed. And the same was seen on social media as well.

While many took to Twitter to troll the stars and made fun of the film sharing sarcastic memes and GIFs, others felt the script let the actors down. Some also said the plot and acting was weak. (Read Zero Review here)

With #ZeroDay and #ZeroReview trending on the microblogging site, here’s how people reacted to the film:

Zero movie is so bad that even Virat Kohli has decided to not promote it. #ZeroReview — Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) December 21, 2018

“I had nothing to do with it” – Aryabhatta after watching Zero#ZeroReview — Yugi (@yugikratos) December 21, 2018

When someone ask SRK how do you manage to give flop after flop?

SRK:#ZeroReview pic.twitter.com/mqtGFqna82 — Being Salmaniac🇮🇳 (@SKs__devotee__) December 21, 2018

Sixth flop in a row for @iamsrk!

After #Zero review Srkains right now pic.twitter.com/LMK2pALdhN — Veeru yadav 👨‍💻 (@thecharismatic6) December 21, 2018

#ZeroReview Wnt to say @iamsrk is exceptional. @AnushkaSharma is as brilliant as it cn b.The issue is with the story, a dish which has all ingredients bt can’t blend well is tasteless. 1st half is amazing, hilarious n witty bt second half is let down. Adding too much unnecessary — कलमवाले Baba (@kayodaruwala) December 21, 2018

However, SRK fans disagreed on social media and urged others to see the film first and then decide.

#Zero is a roller coaster entertainer! It has everything which a true blue evergreen bollywood blockbuster has! Nothing short of a masterpiece. ALR has directed it wonderfully! SRK showed us why he is the best. Go ahead and experience this cinematic marvel! 4 STARS. #ZeroReview — Pawan Kumar (@ImPawan62) December 21, 2018

Can’t understand why the critics are being extremely harsh towards Zero. It has everything be it emotions, comedy, drama, thrill, performances, dialogues, fab music and of course the technical aspects.

Not a single dull moment. A wholesome entertainer!! Must watch! #ZeroReview — Yash Paryani (@FilmyYash) December 21, 2018

Public response is Great Chill.. Even dangal n pk got mixed review… This movie is fairytale.. Totally Epic romantic saga.. Loved it #Zero — OneManBand (@1amVickey) December 21, 2018

People are thinking that giving reviews like #JHMS will help to pull down #ZERO Forget about it. It is a mass entertainer film and will run for long time. @iamsrk — Rafiqul Islam (@Rafiqul59456735) December 21, 2018

No one better than you @iamsrk you always entertainment to whole country with your loving acting #ZeroReview your #Jabarafan pic.twitter.com/gzeSfK8Q9a — Vipin Pandey (@vipinkumarpand3) December 21, 2018

#ZeroReview just finished watching zero..Great movie by @iamsrk after long long time.. Comedy, romance and emotional.. Loved it… — shitij gupta (@shtjgupta) December 21, 2018

It’s astonishing how misleading movie reviews can be. The sad part is, even before watching it, Some people want you to fail. No matter what you do. How hard you work. #Zero was brilliant! @iamsrk was incredible. A complete package! Go watch it and judge for yourselves. — Ansh (@Kun_esque) December 21, 2018