Toggle Menu
Zero review: Twitterati have mixed feelings about this SRK, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif filmhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/zero-review-twitterati-have-mixed-feelings-about-this-srk-anushka-sharma-katrina-kaif-film-5504007/

Zero review: Twitterati have mixed feelings about this SRK, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif film

Zero Review: While many took to Twitter to troll the stars and made fun of the film sharing sarcastic memes and GIFs, others felt the script let the actors down.

zero, zero movie review, zero review, zero film review, srk zero, zero srk, shahrukh khan, shahrukh khan zero, zero movie release, zero cast, zero movie rating, zero film rating, zero katrina kaif, katrina kaif, anushka sharma, review zero, movie review zero
While many shared funny memes to troll the film, others said the film was very entertaining.

The much-awaited SRK-starrer Zero finally hit the screens on Friday just in time for Christmas even as Netizens took to social media to express their views about the film. The Aanand L Rai movie, which brought back the superhit trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, however, garnered a mixed response. While the film received some raving reviews from some sections of media, other critics were disappointed. And the same was seen on social media as well.

While many took to Twitter to troll the stars and made fun of the film sharing sarcastic memes and GIFs, others felt the script let the actors down. Some also said the plot and acting was weak. (Read Zero Review here)

With #ZeroDay and #ZeroReview trending on the microblogging site, here’s how people reacted to the film:

However, SRK fans disagreed on social media and urged others to see the film first and then decide.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android