Watch: Zepto sends Indian flag 1,00,000 feet high with weather balloon

On India’s 77th Republic Day, quick-commerce platform Zepto unfurled the tricolour in the stratosphere, at an altitude of over 1,00,000 feet, leaving the internet stunned. The feat was executed in collaboration with content creator Zikiguy.

Sharing the video on social media, Zepto co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha wrote, “We partnered with Zikiguy to hoist the Indian flag in the stratosphere. The Zepto team and I feel grateful to be a small part of India’s growth story. Cheers to another year of building for this incredible country.”

The video documents the technology behind the feat and opens with the team announcing their mission. “We are doing the highest Indian flag hoist in near space at over one lakh feet,” Zikiguy says.