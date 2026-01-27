Watch: Zepto sends Indian flag 1,00,000 feet high with weather balloon

The video documents the making of the device that carried the tricolour into the stratosphere.

Zepto's Aadit Palicha shared the video on X and InstagramZepto's Aadit Palicha shared the video on X and Instagram (Image source: @aadit_palicha/Instagram)

On India’s 77th Republic Day, quick-commerce platform Zepto unfurled the tricolour in the stratosphere, at an altitude of over 1,00,000 feet, leaving the internet stunned. The feat was executed in collaboration with content creator Zikiguy.

Sharing the video on social media, Zepto co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha wrote, “We partnered with Zikiguy to hoist the Indian flag in the stratosphere. The Zepto team and I feel grateful to be a small part of India’s growth story. Cheers to another year of building for this incredible country.”

The video documents the technology behind the feat and opens with the team announcing their mission. “We are doing the highest Indian flag hoist in near space at over one lakh feet,” Zikiguy says.

It then shows the making of the device that carried the tricolour into the stratosphere. From a weather balloon and cameras to other equipment, the video highlights everything that went in to make the plan successful. Zikiguy also reveals that it took nearly two hours to assemble the setup and resolve the technical issues they faced during the launch.

As the video progresses, the team informs Air Traffic Control about the weather balloon’s location to avoid any aerial mishaps. It also captures moments of the team interacting with locals and showing them the live flag unfurling high above Earth.

Watch here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZIKI (@zikiguy)

Also Read | American rock climber Alex Honnold scales Taipei 101 without safety gear, video stuns internet: ‘Truly insane historical moment’

The video has since gone viral, prompting a wave of reactions. “True dedication and nerves of steel! It’s not just about the altitude; it’s about the love for the nation that drives you. Huge respect to you, Zikiguy, for this historic moment. Keep soaring!” wrote one user.

Another commented, “Super proud—congratulations, boys! Also hats off to Zepto for supporting this future-ready team.”

A third user added, “Jai Hind! Incredible, guys! Loved the visuals—especially seeing your joy while watching those clips.”

 

