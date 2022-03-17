‘This tea is as strong as Zelenskyy’: Assam company names its black blend to honour Ukraine’s president

While green tea and flavoured coffee are surely seeing a rise in popularity in India, nothing comes close to desi people’s love for a cup of kadak chai. Now, a tea company in Assam has named its robust new blend after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian president has proved his mettle showing extreme courage and strength ever since Russia invaded his country. In a nod to his valour, Aromica Tea company has dedicated their newest brew of a “strong Assam black tea” to him.

Named “Zelenskyy”, the really strong tea is a perfect blend of the artisanal-handcrafted orthodox tea and CTC, Ranjit Baruah of Aromica Tea explained. “In the newly created blend, while the orthodox tea provides flavour, the CTC adds the extra punch Indians like,” Baruah told indianexpress.com over the telephone.

“Assam tea is known for its pleasant flavour and bold taste, and seeing how the Ukrainian president has stood in face of adversity, it seemed more fitting to name this blend after him,” he added.

Interested buyers can purchase the strong tea for Rs 90 from company’s website. (Source: Aromica Tea) Interested buyers can purchase the strong tea for Rs 90 from company’s website. (Source: Aromica Tea)

Asked what inspired Baruah, a professional tea maker with experience spanning over two decades, he replied it was his “don’t need a ride” line to the US. “I was really impressed how he declined the US government’s offer to evacuate him as mighty Russia attacked. He decided to not flee but stay back and lead from them the front,” Baruah said.

“There’s nothing stronger than him at the moment in the world, so, I was trying to draw an analogy that this tea is as strong as Zelenskyy,” he added.

As of now, the newly launched tea will be available on the Guwahati-based company’s website and can be bought on various e-commerce sites within the next 10-15 days, he added.

Priced at Rs 90 for a 200g pack, the blend is one of the affordable options in the company’s current catalogue that has more than 40 varieties of value-added teas, including their patented “Bhut Jolokia” tea, which is infused with one of the world’s hottest chillies.

Ranjit Baruah with the newly launched product. (Source: Aromica Tea) Ranjit Baruah with the newly launched product. (Source: Aromica Tea)

While “Zelenskyy” tea’s name has managed to garner attention online, Baruah said he didn’t anticipate this kind of reaction but is glad people liked the idea. Asked if he would donate some proceeds if the blend is successful, he said he is definitely considering it. “I would be happy to donate a part of the profits to any organisation directly involved with the humanitarian cause of aiding the people of Ukraine displaced by the war,” he said.

Zelenskyy has been earning plaudits around the world and the food and beverage industry has been trying to show solidarity to Ukrainians in their own way. While in many parts of the world Russian liquor and dishes have been discontinued, others have re-named many popular dishes to salute Ukrainian people’s resilience.