Which zebra is in front? Viral image from Africa has netizens scratching their heads

Challenges, puzzles and optical illusions are an instant hit on social media and netizens are always up to the task when they go viral. Currently, people on Twitter are bewildered by a picture of zebras that was taken by noted wildlife photographer Sarosh Lodhi in Africa’s Masaimara.

While many were left scratching their heads to find the correct answer, others had punny and hilarious take on the picture. People were confused on figuring out which of the zebras in the photo is standing in the front, while some thought there were not two but three in the picture.

The photo gained a lot of attention when forest officer Parveen Kaswan shared it on his Twitter profile. The post led to hilarious remarks even as someone remarked there’s nothing left or right about a zebra crossing.

Let’s see who can tell which Zebra is in front. Clicked & asked by friend @saroshlodhi. pic.twitter.com/RNAMBJrk1K — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 8, 2020

While a few thought it was a digitally altered photo, the photographer clarified it’s not edited.

Not a graphic design, this is an actual image 🙂 — Sarosh (@saroshlodhi) July 7, 2020

Even though the answer to the post left netizens divided, everyone had a word of praise for the photographer, calling him a maverick. Check out some of the reactions here:

From the position of ears, the left zebra is in front. Right? — Varad मनियार (@varadmaniyar) July 8, 2020

The left one, going by the folds on his neck (probably because his head is tilted to his right). The right one doesn’t have folds on the neck indicating his face is hid straight behind the left zebra’s face. 🤔🧐 — Keerthi Priya (@Keerthi56546991) July 8, 2020

The one on the right….Going by shadow — Omkar (@Omkar4219) July 8, 2020

Your right? My right? Or Zebra’s rights? 😀 — Girish (@girishracharya) July 8, 2020

Seems like head of a 3rd zebra standing in middle.😆 — Salil (@SamAllbd) July 8, 2020

If you look closely, there are at least 3 zebras there. pic.twitter.com/HzVOWuezYT — Chittaranjan (@ChittaPattnaik) July 8, 2020

Very tough to solve 🙄🙄..my guess is they were tied each other — G.ShivaRaj (@Shivara15188808) July 7, 2020

phle to yeh mere left ya aapka left kyuki jo mera left wo aapka right h jo mera right h wo aapka left😂😂 — आदिमानव🗿 (@NIT3SHPAL) July 8, 2020

It is right to say that the left one is. However it is best left to you to tell us which is right ! — Rajiv Anand (@rollyanand) July 7, 2020

Its zebra crossing. No left no right — Raghavendra (@thisisraghavd) July 7, 2020

This one is as tough as Melody itni choclaty kyun hai. 😃😃 — Virat A Singh (@tweetsvirat) July 7, 2020

BOTH together as a siamese twins https://t.co/6PkTmInBva — priya balu (@priyabalu_2000) July 7, 2020

The photographer is undoubtedly a magician. https://t.co/vxgBVVF4sL — Punit Daga, IRS (@PunitDaga15) July 7, 2020

Last month, people were engrossed trying to find a cat hidden in a bookshelf. As the photos was widely shared online, while many dubbed it as stressful failing to locate the feline, cat owners said it was easy as they knew where to look exactly.

Which zebra do you think is in the front?

