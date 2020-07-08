scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 08, 2020
COVID19

Which zebra is in front? Viral image from Africa has netizens scratching their heads

Currently, people on Twitter are bewildered by a picture of zebras that was taken by noted wildlife photographer Sarosh Lodhi in Africa's Masaimara.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 8, 2020 3:41:06 pm
zebras puzzle, zebra optical illusion, which zebra in front, optical illusions, internet puzzles, viral optical illusion, viral news, indian express, The photograph of the zebras was clicked in Africa’s Masaimara. (Source: @saroshlodhi/ Twitter)

Challenges, puzzles and optical illusions are an instant hit on social media and netizens are always up to the task when they go viral. Currently, people on Twitter are bewildered by a picture of zebras that was taken by noted wildlife photographer Sarosh Lodhi in Africa’s Masaimara.

While many were left scratching their heads to find the correct answer, others had punny and hilarious take on the picture. People were confused on figuring out which of the zebras in the photo is standing in the front, while some thought there were not two but three in the picture.

The photo gained a lot of attention when forest officer Parveen Kaswan shared it on his Twitter profile. The post led to hilarious remarks even as someone remarked there’s nothing left or right about a zebra crossing.

While a few thought it was a digitally altered photo, the photographer clarified it’s not edited.

Even though the answer to the post left netizens divided, everyone had a word of praise for the photographer, calling him a maverick. Check out some of the reactions here:

Last month, people were engrossed trying to find a cat hidden in a bookshelf. As the photos was widely shared online, while many dubbed it as stressful failing to locate the feline, cat owners said it was easy as they knew where to look exactly.

Which zebra do you think is in the front?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 08: Latest News

Advertisement