Bhojpuri in Zambia: Local dancers set stage on fire with ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ for Bihar Diwas

Dressed in bright Indian outfits, the Zambian performers brought high energy to the stage, matching the song’s rhythm with surprising precision

A group of Zambian nationals lit up the stage at the Indian Embassy by dancing to ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ during Bihar Diwas celebrations, a moment that has won hearts online.

A lively performance at the Indian Embassy in Zambia has gone viral after a group of local dancers set the stage on fire with their moves to the Bhojpuri hit “Lollipop Lagelu.” The clip, shared on X by Monica Verma, captures a joyful moment of cultural exchange during Bihar Diwas celebrations.

Dressed in bright Indian outfits, the Zambian performers brought high energy to the stage, matching the song’s rhythm with surprising precision. Their expressions, coordination, and enthusiasm stood out, making it clear they were not just performing, but genuinely enjoying the experience. The backdrop reading “Bihar Diwas 2026 Zambia” framed the moment, while a dramatic flip toward the end drew loud cheers from the audience.