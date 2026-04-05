Bhojpuri in Zambia: Local dancers set stage on fire with ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ for Bihar Diwas

A group of Zambian nationals lit up the stage at the Indian Embassy by dancing to ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ during Bihar Diwas celebrations, a moment that has won hearts online.
A lively performance at the Indian Embassy in Zambia has gone viral after a group of local dancers set the stage on fire with their moves to the Bhojpuri hit “Lollipop Lagelu.” The clip, shared on X by Monica Verma, captures a joyful moment of cultural exchange during Bihar Diwas celebrations.
Dressed in bright Indian outfits, the Zambian performers brought high energy to the stage, matching the song’s rhythm with surprising precision. Their expressions, coordination, and enthusiasm stood out, making it clear they were not just performing, but genuinely enjoying the experience. The backdrop reading “Bihar Diwas 2026 Zambia” framed the moment, while a dramatic flip toward the end drew loud cheers from the audience.
“Zambian nationals are dancing to ‘lollipop lagelu’ during Bihar Diwas celebrations at the Indian embassy. Soft power wins every day,” Verma wrote while sharing the video.
Zambian nationals are dancing to ‘lollipop lagelu’ during Bihar Diwas celebrations at the Indian embassy. Soft power win everyday 🤌 pic.twitter.com/dz1iUO0o7n
— Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) April 3, 2026
The clip quickly picked up traction online, with viewers flooding the comments section. While one user questioned, “This song represents Bihar culture???”, others were more impressed. “Bhaiya this is crazy,” one wrote, while another called it “well choreographed.” A different user couldn’t get over “The flip at the end was amazing.”
Bihar Diwas, observed every year on March 22, marks the creation of the state in 1912 when it was separated from the Bengal Presidency under British rule. The celebration is meant to honour Bihar’s cultural roots, and in this case, it turned into a vibrant cross-cultural moment, with Zambian performers embracing Bhojpuri music with full flair.