Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma’s dance on Telugu hit number is too good to miss

If you are a regular user of Instagram then you must have come across videos of choreographer and digital creator Dhanashree Verma, who is also cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife. She loves to post videos of herself dancing to the latest trending songs on Instagram and they often go viral.

In her latest share, she can be seen grooving to the hit Telugu number ‘Ra Ra Ready. I’m Ready’ from the upcoming film Macherla Niyojakavargam. Actors Nithiin and Anjali feature in the original video of the song. The video shows Dhanashree performing some energetic dance moves in perfect coordination with her partner and it is a delight to watch.

Also Read | Dhanashree Verma finds a dancing partner in Shreyas Iyer, watch video

The video may prompt you to put your dancing shoes on as well. Posted Sunday, the video has received a whopping 2.5 million views already.

“Always BORN READY.!! #rarareddyiamready. Your energy speaks volumes always. It introduces you before you even speak,” she captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)

The video has received more than 3.86 lakh likes. It also prompted netizens to post various comments.

“Power packed,” commented an Instagram user. “Do more dance videos on telugu song beats….love you dhana,” wrote another. “This dance routine u will never forget in your entire life,” said a third.

The film Macherla Niyojakavargam is set to release on August 12. Dhanashree has more than five million followers on Instagram.