‘I want to give 150%’: Yuzvendra Chahal tells AB de Villiers why he gave up alcohol ahead of IPL 2026

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal opened up about making a major lifestyle change, revealing that he has given up alcohol to improve his performance on the field and give his best in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).
Speaking on a YouTube show hosted by his former IPL teammate AB de Villiers, the 35-year-old cricketer said he wants to stay fit and contribute more effectively to his IPL team, the Punjab Kings.
“I have stopped drinking alcohol, and it’s been more than six months. I am now 35, so I want to be more active and give my 150 per cent for my team. As a senior player, I want people in the IPL to learn something from me,” Chahal said.
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🚨YUZVENDRA CHAHAL HAS STOPPED CONSUMING ALCOHOL🍾:
He Said 🎙️- I stopped alcohol. It’s been more than six months. I am 35 now. This year my mind has said that I will take care of my body first. I want to give 150 percent to my team.🤯pic.twitter.com/yp0H5Onz7f
— Sam (@Cricsam01) March 19, 2026
Chahal’s revelation caught the Internet’s eye, with many cricket enthusiasts hailing his decision. “Quitting alcohol is a huge W. Lifting weights is the next step. Chahal bhai is a champion,” a user wrote. “Staying sharp in the deep and being more agile in his own follow-through,” another user commented.
The leg-spinner’s lifestyle decision aligns with his challenging previous season. He opened up about his injuries that hampered his performance, especially after sustaining multiple setbacks during crucial matches.
“I was a bit disappointed with myself. After the KKR game, I had a rib fracture, and later, my knuckle got fractured. So in the semifinal and final, I wasn’t able to bowl my proper leg-spin. This year, I want to take care of my body first,” he said.
Chahal added that his primary focus going into the upcoming season is maintaining peak fitness and ensuring his body is healthy throughout the tournament.
On the personal front, Chahal got divorced from choreographer Dhanashree Verma last year. Later, he sparked dating rumours with RJ Mahavash after the duo was spotted together in London and at several public events.