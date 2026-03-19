‘I want to give 150%’: Yuzvendra Chahal tells AB de Villiers why he gave up alcohol ahead of IPL 2026

Yuzvendra Chahal wants to stay fit and contribute more effectively to his IPL team, the Punjab Kings (Image source: @yuzichahal/Instagram)

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal opened up about making a major lifestyle change, revealing that he has given up alcohol to improve his performance on the field and give his best in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking on a YouTube show hosted by his former IPL teammate AB de Villiers, the 35-year-old cricketer said he wants to stay fit and contribute more effectively to his IPL team, the Punjab Kings.

“I have stopped drinking alcohol, and it’s been more than six months. I am now 35, so I want to be more active and give my 150 per cent for my team. As a senior player, I want people in the IPL to learn something from me,” Chahal said.