Yuzvendra Chahal shares gender swap pic of Rohit Sharma, starts meme-fest online

Forced to stay home amid the Covid-19 pandemic, people have been spending a lot more time online and trying out various filters, challenges and trends on social media platforms. One trend that has been dominating is the #FaceApp challenge. Recently, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal too tried it — only not on his own pictures but to pull the leg of fellow teammate Rohit Sharma.

Chahal used the gender swap filter on a picture of Sharma and shared it with his followers online. The result: Sharma with long hair, pink lipstick and eye-make-up.

“So cute u looking Rohitaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa bhaiya,” Chahal wrote on Twitter while sharing the picture. Although the latter hasn’t commented on it yet, the photo created a buzz among desi fans online.

So cute u looking Rohitaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa bhaiya @ImRo45 ❤️🤣🤣🙈🙈👀👀 pic.twitter.com/HxftQD3Qer — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) June 18, 2020

The photo-swap garnered a lot of attention on Twitter, leaving cricket fans entertained. Soon, people started to share funny memes while trying to imagine how Sharma would have reacted to this. Other Chahal fans also tried the app on his face and shared his transformation as comments, starting a laughing riot on the thread.

Here’s how people reacted:

Rohit’s reaction after this tweet, waiting for hitman’s rply,ab ayega na Maja bhidu🤣 pic.twitter.com/nmKNvpl7HM — proud citizen (@Ma_As_Ra) June 18, 2020

Rohit sharma after seeing this pic.twitter.com/ihqHzPxFGS — Manish ➐ (@Man_isssh) June 18, 2020

Rohit Sharma right now pic.twitter.com/VU9TbCyHsx — Vector (@Vectorjunu14) June 18, 2020

Aapki v dekh lo.. last row me pehle aap hi ho😅😅👌👌❤❤😍😍 pic.twitter.com/aOr6D4d7Ff — Debashis Sarangi (@dev12yuvi) June 18, 2020

