Watch: Yuvraj Singh vs liger – guess who won this tug of war?

While most people will choose to stay clear of any encounter with wild animals, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh recently took up a challenge to compete with a wild cat in a game of tug of war. Now, the video which shows his adventurous side has gone viral.

Singh recently visited a private estate, Fame Park, in Dubai where he closely interacted with many wild animals. Photos showed him posing with several of them – from hand feeding a bear to wrapping an albino python around his neck – but what got everyone talking online was his competition with a liger, the hybrid offspring of a lion and a tiger.

In a video shared by the park’s owner, businessman Saif Ahmad Belhasa, Singh and two other men were seen holding on to one end of a rope while the liger, inside its enclosure, clung on to the other end. And even though the three able-bodied men tried their best, it was the wild cat who walked away the winner.

After sweating it out for a few minutes, Singh and team finally gave in, accepting defeat to the liger.

Watch the video here:

“Tiger vs liger and of course we know the end result,” Singh wrote on Instagram while sharing a video montage of his duel with the wildcat adding that the experience helped him overcome his fears.

As he interacted with the other animals including a giraffe and monkeys, Singh said he had a great time enjoying “the true nature of the jungle.”

Although he clarified that “no animals were harmed during the making of this video”, not all were convinced online as they argued that it wasn’t natural for wild animals to compete in a tug of war with humans.

The pictures and videos were taken at the private farm which houses many exotic animals owned by the Emirati entrepreneur and hosts celebrities from around the world. Although photographs of global celebrities at the park often go viral, the place is ‘not open to the public’.