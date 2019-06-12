Amul reminisces Yuvraj Singh’s six SIXERS in a beautiful cartoon as the star retires

Ace Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket Monday, amid the World Cup frenzy. The Chandigarh boy on Monday bid adieu to his IPL career as well. Fans showered him with love and support! Yuvi was instrumental in India’s success in the 2007 World T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup. As praise and tributes flooded social media, Amul, too, joined the bandwagon saluting Yuvraj’s powerful legacy and dedicated its latest topical to him.

In a heartfelt tribute, the dairy brand reminisced about his mind-blowing record of straight six sixes off Stuart Broad in an over to the pinnacle at the World Cup in 2011 — with a tagline, “Sabke chhakke chhudaa diye!” In a classic display of the brand’s love for wordplays, they added, “Yu (you) Love it! Vi (we) love it!” to laud the star player who won the Man of the Tournament award in 2011 World Cup.

Sketching the left-handed batsman in his famous bat-swing, the cartoon showed the player donning the blue jersey hitting a six, while the Amul Girl gesturing it with buttered toast in both hand!

#Amul Topical: The king of sixes & ODI bids goodbye to cricket! pic.twitter.com/rY66ygI8WP — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) June 11, 2019

In his 9-year-long career, Singh played 304 ODI games, scoring 8701 runs and 40 Test matches, scoring 1900 runs and 58 T20Is, scoring 1177 runs.

While winning the title for India in the 2011 World Cup remains to be the highest point in his career, it was followed by a tough and life-changing phase for him as he battled cancer, but his comeback in 2017 proved his mettle and fans grew emotional about his retirement online.

@YUVSTRONG12 You will always be the best! Enjoy the new innings #YuvrajSingh https://t.co/Mx8B6Kfp2O — Verun Jaamwaal (@jammy_blues) June 11, 2019

Amazing tribute to one of the greatest ODI Batsman. @YUVSTRONG12 — Rahul Sisodia 🇮🇳 (@RahulKumarSiso2) June 11, 2019

Definitely one of India's best cricketer . Cricket will miss @YUVSTRONG12 #Yuvi @Amul_Coop — Dark Knight (@pavan_939) June 11, 2019

Yuvraj Singh is the only player to win the World Cup, the T20 World Cup and the U19 World Cup. He was named as the Man of the Series in all three tournaments. He is also the only person to register a fifty in knockout matches of all three tournaments.

Yuvraj Singh holds the record for the fastest fifty in international cricket – his 12-ball 50 against England at the 2007 World T20.

“After 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international cricket on and off, I have decided to move on. This game taught me how to fight, how to fall, to dust off, to get up again and move forward,” he said at a press conference in Mumbai while announcing his decision.