Saturday, June 16, 2018
Yuvraj Singh complains about NO electricity; Harbhajan Singh throws a GOOGLY at him

Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to share his frustration about load shedding in Bandra, Mumbai. In his tweet, the left-handed genius said, "Lights Out in Bandra for over an hour now."

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: June 6, 2018 3:54:27 pm
Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Yuvraj Singh electricity cut, Harbhajan Singh twitter, Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh Harbhajan Singh had the perfect response when Yuvraj Singh said 'lights out' on Twitter.
Indian cricketers have always stood by each other’s side. Not just on the field, their strong bond is seen off the field too. Right from Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s reception parties to Harbhajan Singh’s Punjabi wedding festivities — seeing the cricket players dance their hearts out fills people on social media with joy. Even though they have immense respect for each other, most of them don’t leave any stone unturned to plan a prank or crack a joke on their teammates.

One such incident happened recently when Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to share his frustration about the load shedding in Bandra, Mumbai. In his tweet, the left-handed genius said, “Lights Out in Bandra for over an hour now … can we get it back please ?!?!”

As soon as he saw the tweet, ‘The Turbanator’ aka Harbhajan Singh being at his hilarious best, told Singh to pay his electricity bill in time — well, all in good spirits! “Badshah bill time par diya karo”, he replied.

Netizens were amused at Singh’s sense of humour and went on to share a laugh with him.

What do you think of Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh’s hilarious banter? Let us know in the comments below.

