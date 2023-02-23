Yuvraj Singh bowls over netizens with hilarious video on ‘Kun Faya Kun’ trend. Watch

If you are a Hindi film buff, then you are sure to have watched Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar released in 2011. The film became a cult classic and its songs became a rage, especially the soothing Kun Faya Kun rendered in the qawwali style. In the song’s video, Ranbir Kapoor, who played Janardhan Jakhar aspiring to be a musician and then gets transformed into Jordan, and is being thrown out of the house by his elder brother who was played by Jaideep Ahlawat.

Of late, netizens have started a trend of recreating the song’s video by adding their own funny scenarios. Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh also jumped on the bandwagon. Yuvraj, along with his mother Shabnam Singh and brother Zoravar Singh, shot the video with their own funny take.

It shows Shabnam Singh throwing both her sons out of the house and the reason for doing so is explained with a text insert on the video. “Mummy ne sabzi lene bheja tha, Dhaniya ki jagah pudina le aaye (Mom had sent us to buy vegetables but instead of coriander we bought spearmint),” it says.

Watch the video below:

Posted two days ago, the clip has received more than 2.7 million views. Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan reacted to the clip with laughing emojis. “Happened with my husband too,” joked another netizen. “Don’t worry yuvi Bhai come to fans home your fans waiting,” said another.

There have been many videos of netizens using the Kun Faya Kun trend to create hilarious videos showing funny scenarios.

Kun Faya Kun was composed by AR Rahman and sung by him along with Javed Ali and Mohit Chauhan.