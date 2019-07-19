YRF’s tweet on FaceApp filter leaves Bollywood buffs in splits

People have rediscovered the FaceApp and everyone’s trying out its ‘old’ filter to find out to get a sense of how they’ll age. While social media has been flooded with images – with celebrities from actors to celebrity chefs all trying out the app – Yash Raj Films (YRF) is now claiming they did it way before it was cool.

Sharing a small clip of their 2004 film, Veer-Zaara, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Priety Zinta, they claimed, “We did it first.”

The romantic drama had received praise from both sides of the border and showed how the film’s two lead actors would look older way before FaceApp was introduced in 2017.

Not only is the clip of the film going viral, but the post has also left many in splits. Some users also pointed it wasn’t just YRF, and other Bollywood production houses had also performed the #OldAgeChallenge by portraying young actors as old people on the screen.

And totally without FaceApp. https://t.co/UwemyVFpW2 — 50 ShadesOfBayern (@jagibaby) July 19, 2019

😂😂😂ye to bahut pehle se hi ho RHA h..mughl-e-aazam k zamane se… — 💫 (@Sarcasticmod) July 19, 2019

Nope! I think Anil Kapoor did it first

Movie – Lamhe (1991) pic.twitter.com/cA3EvW6O6o — Ravi Raj Jr. (@RaviRajJr) July 19, 2019

😂

And now you will need to do Young Age Challenge for them. — Nikhilesh Shah (@shah_nikhilesh) July 19, 2019

However, as the photos of the app went viral, the terms and services of FaceApp regarding users’ faces and private data raised concerns among many. The license terms of the app state that by using this app, the customer is granting the provider permission to use their photos, name, username, and likeness for any purpose, including commercial purposes.